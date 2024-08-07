Why UAE residents should get a flu vaccine before schools reopen

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:36 AM

Doctors in the UAE stress the importance of students getting vaccinated against the flu before returning to school after the summer break. Receiving the flu shot is essential, as it not only safeguards students from illness but also plays a vital role in preventing the spread of the virus to others.

The flu virus, which typically circulates from September to April, increases the risk of contracting various mild to chronic respiratory illnesses from different strains.

Common and easily contagious flu

Dr Hanan Elmorshedi, Specialist Pediatrics, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Dhafra, emphasised the importance of these jabs.

“Influenza is the most common and easily contagious disease. It spreads easily among students. By getting vaccinated, students will be protected against the influenza virus, reducing their risk of illnesses and helping prevent the spread of the virus among peers,” she added.

After school reopening, students usually experience respiratory issues, including the common cold, pharyngitis, and tonsillitis.

“Influenza (flu) is also prevalent during the time and can cause more severe symptoms. Other frequent concerns include bronchitis, a persistent cough, and asthma exacerbations. Catching a cold or developing respiratory infections can trigger asthma attacks, particularly in children with pre-existing conditions,” added Elmorshedi.

Dr Hanan Elmorshedi

The flu vaccine is known to reduce the risk of contracting the illness by more than 50 per cent, which can help prevent severe complications.

Complications are particularly reported in infants under five years old, older adults aged 60 and above, and individuals with high-risk medical conditions such as asthma, chronic lung diseases, heart disease, diabetes, chronic liver and kidney disorders, blood disorders, neurological conditions, weakened immune systems, and severe obesity.

Missing school

Dr Noha Mohamed Ali Kharie, Consultant Pediatrics at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, said, “One major concern for parents as they prepare to send their kids back to school is the risk of common illnesses that children can easily catch. Not only do you hate to see them sick, but they often have to miss school, which means you may have to miss work to care for them. Besides, there’s the risk that the illness may spread to the rest of the family, including you. Some of these illnesses can be prevented by vaccines.”

Healthcare professionals explained that the gradual onset of the winter season also brings with it many communicable viral diseases.

Dr Noha Mohamed Ali Kharie

Picking up virus after travel

Dr Arun Shikaripur, Specialist Pediatrician, International Modern Hospital Dubai said, “Though the school reopening is a fun time for most children it has its own disadvantages. Some children who would have visited their home countries will come back with illnesses, which can be transmitted easily to the healthy children.”