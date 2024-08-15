What is ‘Tadpole Water’? All you need to know about Gen-Z's new weight-loss drink

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:08 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:10 PM

TikTok is no stranger to viral trends, but the latest craze sweeping across the platform may leave you scratching your head. Known as ‘tadpole water’, this peculiar health hack sees Gen-Z content creators downing glasses of water infused with chia seeds, claiming it helps them lose weight. The drink gets its name from its unusual, slimy appearance, as chia seeds, when soaked in water, take on a gel-like texture that resembles tiny tadpoles.

What is ‘Tadpole Water’?

At the core of this trend is a simple mixture of water, chia seeds, and a squeeze of lemon. When chia seeds are soaked in water for 30 minutes, they expand and form a thick coating. This process gives the drink its distinctive texture and nickname.

However, chia seeds are no stranger to health enthusiasts. They’re often hailed as a superfood due to their high fibre content, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants. "The word 'chia' actually means 'strength' in the Mayan language. Chia seeds, whether white or black, are high in nutrients such as fibre, antioxidants, plant protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them a powerhouse of nutrition that nurtures our bodies," says Ahlaam Ali, functional medicine practitioner, Harley Street Wellbeing.

But on TikTok, users are primarily focused on the seeds’ ability to absorb liquid and expand, which creates a sense of being ‘full’. This, in theory, can help control appetite and aid weight loss.

“In terms of hydration, chia seeds are well-known for their ability to absorb water and expand, forming a gel-like consistency. This property can help improve hydration, especially for those who struggle with dehydration. Additionally, the lemon enhances the flavour, making the drink more appealing overall,” says Diana Omeich, head dietitian and life coach, Right Bite.

The idea behind ‘tadpole water’ is that the gel-like chia seeds will make you feel fuller, reducing the need to snack or overeat throughout the day. Some TikTokers also claim the drink acts as a natural laxative, flushing out the digestive system.

How does it work?

Chia seeds can absorb up to 10-12 times their weight in water, expanding in the stomach to create a feeling of fullness. This can potentially reduce hunger and prevent overeating, which is why many TikTok users believe it’s a quick fix for weight loss.

“This mixture can help delay gastric emptying and promote the feeling of fullness and satiety, slow your digestion and release of sugar, which helps balance your blood sugar and your energy levels whilst helping absorb cholesterol and dietary toxins from your body for good bowel elimination,” Ali explains.

Many videos show creators sipping their ‘tadpole water’ with claims like ‘it curbs your appetite’ or ‘it helps flush out toxins’. For many, the drink is an appealing alternative to more extreme diet trends, such as the weight loss drug Ozempic, as it involves natural, nutrient-rich ingredients.

“The high proportion of linolenic acid makes chia seeds an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, the presence of chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, and myricetin—among other antioxidants—is believed to have protective effects on the heart and liver,” says Wafaa Bouatta, sports nutrition specialist and educator.

However, even though chia seeds are known for their high fibre content beneficial for digestion, some individuals may experience digestive issues, such as bloating or discomfort when consuming them.

“While chia seeds offer numerous health benefits and are a good source of healthy fats, they also contain calories. Therefore, it's important to account for these calories to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle,” adds Omeich.

So, according to Ali, the key is to start low and slow. “As chia seeds have a high fibre content and your gut may initially struggle to digest it. Begin with 1 tablespoon in a glass of water and gradually increase to 2 tablespoons.”

Reality behind the trend

‘Tadpole water’ is also being referred to as a weight loss drink on TikTok, with comments like ‘Drinking my tadpole water, hoping to be snatched by Thursday’ highlighting its association with quick-fix solutions.

While it may offer certain health benefits, much to the dismay of Gen-Z users, the drink is not directly linked to weight loss. “Lemon water with chia seeds alone is not enough to make you lose weight as the trend claims,” says Bouatta. “It can be a part of a healthy lifestyle, but it should not replace other healthy habits. It can only help you lose weight if combined with a clean wholesome diet and exercise.”

To this, Omeich adds, “Ideally, there is no magic drink that can make you lose weight. Effective weight management requires maintaining a calorie deficit, regular exercise, adequate sleep, proper hydration, and managing stress levels.”

On the other hand, for those who are not keen on consuming the trending drink, it is also being used as a DIY face mask. “Applying a chia seed mask to your face is ineffective because the face does not have the enzymes needed to break down the minerals and vitamins in the seeds, which can lead to irritation and breakouts,” says Dr Hasia Al Khubra, leading dermatologist and founder of Doctor Dose.

“Use skincare products that have been thoroughly researched and tested to protect your skin from harmful kitchen concoctions,” she adds.

Enough for hydration?

So, how effective is ‘tadpole water’ as a hydration method compared to plain water or other hydration drinks? “‘Tadpole water’ is not a recognised or scientifically studied term in the context of hydration or as a hydration method," says Bouatta.

Generally, when discussing hydration, the focus is on water and electrolyte-based drinks. According to nutritionists, plain water is still the most effective and readily available hydration method for most needs, as it directly restores fluid balance without additional components.