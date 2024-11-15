UAE: Is working out only on weekends enough? Experts answer

File photo

Dubai resident Safa G. works at a financial firm and is often pulling 12-to-18-hour days at work, often returning home just to eat and sleep. “I don’t even have time to do grocery shopping, so I certainly don’t have time to exercise,” she said. “The only thing I can manage is one gym session during the weekend and a game of Padel. I am just hoping that this is enough to keep my body healthy.”

Many UAE residents like Safa only get to workout during the weekends due to the demands of work and busy daily life. But is that enough to stay healthy?

“Exercising only on weekends can still provide some health benefits, especially compared to being completely inactive,” said Dr Swati Prasad, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Royal Clinic, Downtown. “It can reduce the risk of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hypertension. However, the intensity and consistency of weekend workouts are key. While it can improve cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and mental well-being, it doesn't have the same long-term benefits as consistent, regular exercise throughout the week.”

Her comments come as the eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is underway in the city. Spearheaded by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the initiative calls on residents to get in 30 minutes of movement everyday.

Dr Swati Prasad. Photo: Supplied

Keep it short and sweet

According to Radosław Leśniak, a personal trainer who works at Fitness First Marina Gate, any kind of movement must be encouraged. “Exercising only on weekends is quite common for individuals with demanding schedules during the week,” he said. “However, there is a potentially higher risk of injuries or burnout if not approached carefully.”

Radosław Leśniak. Photo: Supplied

The Polish expat said that more frequent exercise during the week is ideal, if possible. “My advice for people struggling to find time during the week for exercise is simple — incorporate shorter, high-intensity sessions,” he said. “Even a 20-minute high-intensity workout can offer significant benefits. Plan your workouts like appointments and treat exercise as a non-negotiable commitment in your daily schedule.”

Former Olympian and founder of mobility and wellness clinic FlexoFix, Karl Dariane, explained why regular exercise was so important. “The reality is, our bodies needs proper maintenance every day and a big part of that is movement,” he said. “When your body stays mostly inactive during the week-sitting at a desk, on the couch, or in the car and then suddenly faces intense exercise over the weekend, it can be a literal shock to the system. This makes you vulnerable to excessive lactic acid buildup, muscular discomfort and soreness, and even injury.”

He said that only regular movement will give the numerous health benefits of exercise, like reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline.

Karl Dariane. Photo: Supplied Incorporating into daily life Radoslaw explained that one way to find time to exercise was to "implement active commuting like walking or cycling partway to work or using stairs instead of elevators" to ensure movement. He said it was important for people to find workouts that they enjoy. "Activities you find enjoyable will be easier to commit to and more sustainable," he said. Karl added that to get the most from those weekend efforts, it was important to "find ways to add in simple maintenance activities during the week, like walking, stretching, as well as regular physical rehabilitation check-ups".