'My father would call me nurse': Meet UAE woman who broke barriers, chose healthcare

In a field where Emirati women are not commonly seen, a young nurse is making waves and changing perceptions. Jawaher Al Mahri, a 24-year-old Emirati nurse, is setting a new standard with her dedication to a career that was once considered unconventional for women in the UAE.
Jawaher Saad Al Mahri, who graduated from Fatima College of Health Sciences, was driven by her late father's encouragement and her own passion, she embarked on a nursing career despite societal expectations.
"My father always encouraged me and would call me 'nurse'," she recalls with pride. His support was instrumental in her decision to enter the field, despite the initial reservations she faced.
Her father, who passed away during her early days in the profession, was one of her strongest supporters.
Traditionally, nursing was not seen as a career for Emirati women, but times are changing. The UAE government’s initiatives, such as the 'Nafis' National Healthcare Programme, are now actively promoting nursing as a viable and respected profession.
This programme provides scholarships and training opportunities, reflecting the growing recognition of the essential role nurses play, particularly highlighted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jawaher describes the post-Covid era as a turning point in society’s perception of nurses, recognising their vital role and heroism.
Despite the challenges she faced during her studies, Jawaher did not give up and started seeking opportunities in the field immediately after graduation, eventually becoming the second Emirati woman to join the nursing team at Medcare Hospital.
She reflects: "Initially, everyone had a different perception of me as an Emirati woman in nursing, but today, they say that I am no different from them."
Jawaher’s passion for nursing remains strong, and she is considering pursuing further studies in nursing or potentially transitioning to medicine to become a doctor in the future.
Her story is a powerful example of how determination and support can reshape career paths and inspire future generations of Emirati women.
