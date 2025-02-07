UAE: This aromatic plant may cure colon cancer, say scientists from University of Sharjah

Researchers from a university in the UAE have discovered that a naturally growing aromatic plant may have the potential to treat colorectal cancer.

According to scientists from the University of Sharjah, the plant—scientifically known as Artemisia herba-alba—exhibits cancer-fighting properties.

Native to North Africa and the Middle East, this herb has long been used in traditional medicine to treat conditions such as bronchitis, diarrhoea, hypertension, and diabetes. Known as common wormwood, white wormwood, or simply herba alba, a study published in the Food Science and Nutrition journal highlighted its therapeutic potential.

Dr Bou Malhab, lead author of the study and a research associate at Sharjah University's Research Institute for Medical and Health Sciences, said, "These results suggest that Artemisia herba-alba has great potential as a new tool in fighting CRC (colorectal cancer)."

M Hudaib, an expert in Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry at the University of Jordan's School of Pharmacy, was responsible for the botanical identification of the specimens.

The researchers noted that the plant’s aerial parts were collected, air-dried at room temperature, and shielded from direct sunlight to preserve the integrity of its sensitive components.

Once dried, the plant material was mechanically ground into a fine powder, with particle sizes not exceeding 0.5 mm. This initial step was performed to optimise the efficiency of the subsequent extraction process, ensuring the maximum yield of phytochemicals.

The study revealed that the extract contained several active compounds with varying degrees of effectiveness in combating colorectal cancer. The extract from Artemisia herba-alba inhibited the growth of cancerous cells and induced cell death, irrespective of their genetic characteristics.

Doctors concur

Meanwhile, mainstream doctors in the country also concur that certain aromatic plants may possess compounds with anti-cancer properties.

Dr Annu Susan George is a Consultant in the Department of Medical Oncology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital. She said, “Scientists have identified that Artemisia herba-alba, a common aromatic herb, contains compounds capable of inhibiting the growth of colorectal cancer cells. These compounds work by arresting the growth of malignant cells and triggering self-destruction, irrespective of the genetic makeup of these cells. They also interfere with cell division in cancer cells through proteins like Cyclin B1 and CDK1 and inhibit the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which significantly contributes to tumour development. “

She also emphasised that various other compounds found in aromatic plants have demonstrated anti-cancer properties.

“For example, curcumin, derived from turmeric (Curcuma longa), has been shown to inhibit tumour angiogenesis, thereby reducing tumour development and metastasis. Studies have also found that curcumin inhibits the formation of COX2 in human colon cancer cells.”

George reiterated numerous preclinical studies have explored the anti-cancer potential of herbs and aromatic plants. "Natural products derived from Chinese herbal medicine, such as curcumin, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) from green tea, and ginsenosides from ginseng, exhibit anti-cancer activities, including anti-proliferative, pro-apoptotic, anti-metastatic, and anti-angiogenic effects," she added. Medics explained while these findings are promising, it's important to note that most of the current evidence is based on preclinical studies. Further research, including clinical trials, is necessary to confirm the efficacy and safety of these compounds in humans. Dr Yasir Shafi, a homoeopathy practitioner, noted: "There was also a study that examined the effects of Inula viscosa extract on CRC cells, demonstrating that it inhibited tumour growth both in vitro and in vivo by promoting apoptosis, or programmed cell death." "Additionally, compounds such as cinnamaldehyde from cinnamon and eugenol from clove have shown selective toxicity against CRC cells while sparing normal colon cells. These compounds were found to induce apoptosis and cause cell cycle arrest in cancerous cells," he added.