UAE summer: How to prevent your eyes from getting sunburned

Can eyes get sunburned? Yes, this occurs when there is prolonged exposure to UV (ultraviolet) rays that damages the clear part of the eye called the cornea. Eye sunburn can lead to pain, redness, and temporary vision loss, doctors say.

That is why wearing sunglasses during summer is crucial to shielding the eyes from harmful UV rays. “Opt for sunglasses with full UV protection to prevent photokeratitis (sunburned eyes) and other eye conditions. This simple precaution helps maintaining healthy vision and reduces eye strain from bright sunlight,” noted Dr. Borja Salvador, consultant ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital, UAE.

“Although exposure to sunlight is essential as a primary and excellent source of vitamin D, not following precautionary measures during the summer can lead to many risks that may negatively affect eye health,” said Dr Salvador.

He warned spending time with direct unprotected exposure to the sun and summer heat accelerates the ageing of the natural eye lens, that could lead to formation of cataracts, and it also increases the risk of other conditions such as dry eye and macular degeneration.

Many residents are also heading to the pool and beach but pool water containing chlorine and sea water with saline content can negatively affect the eyes, noted Dr. Salvador, adding: “Wearing swimming goggles is essential to protect your eyes from certain conditions and infections. Moreover, it helps as a great protection and prevents any foreign object from entering the eye.”

Those wearing contact lenses, meanwhile, must remove them before swimming as wearing contact lens can pose significant risks and lead to potential eye infections.

Understanding dry eye disease

With the onset of summer, Dr. Aysun Yucel Gencoglu, specialist ophthalmology at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai, wants to bring to public attention about dry eye disease, a common condition that occurs when tears are insufficient to lubricate the eyes.

“This problem can happen when the eyes don’t make enough tears or when tears evaporate too quickly. Tears are important for keeping the eyes healthy and vision clear,” she noted.

“Additionally, the dry and dusty conditions typical of summer can exacerbate dry eye disease, while elevated pollen levels during the summer can provoke eye allergies,” she added.

There are, however, simple solutions to protect the eyes. Dr. Gencoglu advised residents to wear sunglasses with full UV protection when out in the sun, and wear a broad-brimmed hat along with the sunglasses.