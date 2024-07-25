UAE: Struggling with infertility? IVF is not the only way for couples to start family

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 2:03 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 7:30 PM

Infertility affects roughly 1 in 6 people globally, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report. In the UAE, secondary infertility rates are particularly high, and many couples turn to in vitro fertilisation (IVF) as a way to start a family.

However, experts pointed out that people must explore less invasive and more affordable treatments to reduce emotional and financial strain before opting for IVF.

Cassie Destino, Founder of IVF Support UAE, said that the treatment should not be the immediate go-to solution for all fertility issues and suggested that various interventions like nutrition, medications, and acupuncture could make conception possible without IVF.

"Most people with PCOS can get pregnant with a combination of lifestyle changes and fertility drugs. While some may need IVF, many can achieve pregnancy using lower-tech fertility treatments," said Dr Peter Nawar a Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medcare.

Natural pregnancy is still possible even for a woman with endometriosis, where cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside the uterus. "It is estimated that 60-70% of those with endometriosis can get pregnant spontaneously," Dr Nawar noted.

IVF is a medical process that helps people conceive a child by fertilising an egg outside of the body and transferring the resulting embryo back into the woman. It involves several steps, including stimulating the ovaries to produce multiple eggs, retrieving them, fertilising them in a lab, and then transferring the embryos back into the uterus.

Deciding on IVF

If couples decide to go down the IVF route, it is crucial to help them understand their condition and the options available.

Destino advised, "I always recommend that patients have a few different consultations with doctors and clinics to be sure they find someone they feel comfortable with because once they start treatment they need to put all their trust in their doctor."

Conditions like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), and endometriosis are known to affect fertility. Destino explained, "Each of these conditions affects fertility in a different way. At its core, infertility is an endocrine disorder. When a woman’s hormones or anatomy are not working properly, it causes imbalances that make conception very difficult."

Dr Nawar emphasised the importance of fertility testing to determine the origin of the fertility issue. "Begin with fertility testing to determine the origin of the fertility issue and to decide when to consider IVF. IVF may not be the first resort. Other treatments like intrauterine insemination (IUI) can be more affordable and less complicated for those who qualify."