UAE sets world record for most number of organ donors signing up in 1 hour

The UAE set a new world record for the highest number of online organ donation registrations within a one-hour timeframe. Over 4,000 residents signed up for Hayat on Wednesday (Jan 31).

Hayat (which means life in Arabic ) is the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, established in September 2020 under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Before the start of the online drive, there were 21,357 UAE residents of various nationalities who registered in Hayat. After one hour, 4,010 more donors were added, and the number stood at 25,367 as of 3pm on Wednesday, establishing a new world record for online donor registration.

Hayat chairman Dr Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli told Khaleej Times: “Hayat is a programme for everybody for everybody. It is a symbol of solidarity within the community that you care for everyone, especially those suffering from organ failure.”

“Hayat also has a component for the donors to stay healthy to help save lives and become donors when they pass away. Only a small percentage of those who registered will become donors, but signing for Hayat is a gesture of spreading positive culture and solidarity."

