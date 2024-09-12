UAE residents warned of 'teflon flu'; high-temperature nonstick pans linked to fever

The former VP and Tourism Minister of Maldives explains how he led to make the Maldives ‘the world’s most luxurious resort destination’
UAE residents are warned and urged to be cautious when using nonstick pans after an increasing report of polymer fume fever, informally known as 'Teflon flu', around the world. According to media reports, over 250 patients were hospitalised with the disease in the US last year.
Patients show the flu-like symptoms after being exposed to the chemical polytetrafluoroethylene, more popularly known by the trade name of nonstick coating Teflon, being heated to high temperatures, experts said.
"When people use nonstick cookware with Teflon coating at a very high temperature of more than 500℉, these dishes release chemicals into the air," said Dr Raiza Hameed KH, specialist pulmonology at Aster Clinic in Bur Dubai. “When people inhale this, they develop symptoms like fever, shivering, chills, cough, chest tightness or body pain. Usually, it occurs four to ten hours after the exposure."
Although more people are reporting the disease globally, there haven't been many cases in the UAE, according to Dr Ayesha Khalid, consultant family medicine at HealthPlus Family Health Clinic.
“The incidence is likely underreported because people may confuse it with a cold,” Dr Ayesha said. “Personally, in clinical practice, I have not come across any cases. However, it’s important for us to create awareness amongst patients to prevent any occurrences."
According to Dr Ayesha, the non-contagious polymer fume fever is typically harmless, and most patients make a “full and brisk recovery” from the disease. “Symptoms generally peak within 24 hours of exposure and gradually improve over 24 to 48 hours with symptomatic treatment,” she said. “Even when patients present with more significant symptoms, such as pulmonary edema, a full recovery is expected over the next five to ten days”
Dr Raiza said that those cooking in nonstick pans must take certain precautions. “People should use pans with proper coating,” she said. “If the coating has scratches or is beginning to wear off, they should not use the pan. Also, don’t use such pans in an oven over 500℉.
"It is also important for people to make sure their dishes are not too old. Pans older than 2014 have a chemical inside this Teflon coating which was later discovered to have cancer risk."
Dr Ayesha added that most of the risk could be mitigated with a simple step. “Don’t heat the empty pan,” she said. “Either coat it with some butter or oil so the pan isn’t empty or heat it with food in it. Use the cookware according to instructions from the manufacturers. Also, to avoid this, people can also use alternative cooking materials such as enamelled cast iron or stainless steel.”
