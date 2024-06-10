UAE: Preparing for Haj pilgrimage? Essential packing, vaccination list for travellers

All you need to know about achieving success in the corporate world, leveraging strategic relationships and visibility for career advancement
Saudi Arabia has announced that Haj this year will start on June 14. The Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means. It involves a series of rituals completed over at least four days in Makkah and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia.
Along with booking flights, arranging accommodations, managing Haj permit and tour packages from approved operators, pilgrims should prepare themselves physically and mentally before the journey.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel
Saudi Arabia has warned visitors to expect intense summer temperatures of 44℃ during the Haj, which last year saw thousands of cases of heat stress. UAE's ministry of health has asked residents embarking on this sacred pilgrimage to keep some essentials handy.
Pilgrims should get a personal bag ready before travelling and ensure:
Pilgrims are advised to ensure health stability through a doctor's consultation, especially for chronic diseases. Residents are also urged to keep a detailed medical report and maintain a healthy diet. Enhancing physical fitness at least three weeks before travel will help them manage fatigue and other health concerns.
Getting vaccinated before Haj is crucial to protect travellers from infectious diseases. It's recommended to get vaccinated at least 15 days before travel date so that the body gets enough time to develop protective antibodies.
All those performing Haj this year, are required to take the following vaccines:
All Haj vaccines are provided for UAE pilgrims in health centres under Emirates Health Services.
ALSO READ:
All you need to know about achieving success in the corporate world, leveraging strategic relationships and visibility for career advancement
Dubai-based menopause coach Sharon James says women can empower themselves by taking small steps
A look at the city's bold transformation, pioneering global standards in disability inclusivity and accessibility
Modern footwear constrains our feet, leading to pain and other ailments. A different kind of footwear might have the answer to that problem
A holistic leader, she explains how she helps her Dubai-based clientele become the highest, barrier-free versions of themselves by merging Eastern wisdom with modern science
Marco and Yolanda first crossed paths at a bustling construction site for a superyacht for a prestigious client in Dubai
Dynamic neurologist and best selling author, Dr Sweta Adatia explains how we can ‘romance’ our brains to push it beyond its comfort zone and get the best possible results
Big Balloon embarks on journey of inclusivity