UAE: Nearly 16kg 'watermelon' tumour extracted in 5-hour surgery

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:13 PM

Doctors at a private hospital in Sharjah extracted a tumour weighing nearly 16kg, as big as a watermelon, from a patient.

For eight years, 63-year-old SA had been living with progressive abdominal distension, a condition in which the abdomen starts to expand. The tumour severely impacted his daily life, making walking, sitting, and even turning in bed difficult.

Despite being aware of the diagnosis for several years, he was initially scared of undergoing surgery. He decided to act when his symptoms started to intensify significantly over the past six months.

The surgical team at Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah successfully treated the retroperitoneal tumour, equivalent to the weight of four newborn babies.

“When I came to know about my tumour a few years ago, I was really scared of the surgery. But when my daily routine became difficult after developing a swelling in both feet, I decided to go for the surgery after I met with doctors at Burjeel Hospital, Sharjah,” said SA.

“My symptoms included severe discomfort, disrupted sleep patterns, and swelling in the feet and ankles extending up to the knee joints. I also experienced debilitating back pain that severely limited my daily activities,” said SA.

According to the doctors, he exhibited a massively distended and tense abdomen, with a large mass measuring 50x50x40 cm occupying all quadrants of his abdomen. The tumour was in the retroperitoneal space, and grew slowly over many years to get such a massive size.

“Diagnostic imaging, including a CECT of the abdomen, revealed a large heterogeneous mass with fatty, solid, and calcified components. The mass displaced bowel loops superiorly, and compressed the aorta and inferior vena cava (IVC), while also laterally displacing the urinary bladder. Fortunately, subsequent PET CT confirmed the absence of distant metastases. Laboratory investigations were also within normal limits,” said Dr Inamdar.

Given the tumour’s size and the associated symptoms, a multidisciplinary tumour board, including oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, and nuclear medicine specialists, recommended surgical intervention.

After consultations with Prof Humaid Alshamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute; Dr Mehdi Afrit, specialist of medical oncology, Dr Prasanta Kumar Dash, oncologist and specialist of haematology; and Dr Mohammed Basheeruddin Inamdar, a surgical oncologist consultant and robotic surgeon, SA decided to proceed with his surgery.

SA underwent a complex laparotomy for the excision of the retroperitoneal tumour following bilateral ureteric catheterization.