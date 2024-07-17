E-Paper

UAE: Nearly 16kg 'watermelon' tumour extracted in 5-hour surgery

For eight years, the patient had been living with a condition in which the abdomen starts to expand

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM

Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:13 PM

Doctors at a private hospital in Sharjah extracted a tumour weighing nearly 16kg, as big as a watermelon, from a patient.

For eight years, 63-year-old SA had been living with progressive abdominal distension, a condition in which the abdomen starts to expand. The tumour severely impacted his daily life, making walking, sitting, and even turning in bed difficult.


Despite being aware of the diagnosis for several years, he was initially scared of undergoing surgery. He decided to act when his symptoms started to intensify significantly over the past six months.

The surgical team at Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah successfully treated the retroperitoneal tumour, equivalent to the weight of four newborn babies.

“When I came to know about my tumour a few years ago, I was really scared of the surgery. But when my daily routine became difficult after developing a swelling in both feet, I decided to go for the surgery after I met with doctors at Burjeel Hospital, Sharjah,” said SA.

“My symptoms included severe discomfort, disrupted sleep patterns, and swelling in the feet and ankles extending up to the knee joints. I also experienced debilitating back pain that severely limited my daily activities,” said SA.

According to the doctors, he exhibited a massively distended and tense abdomen, with a large mass measuring 50x50x40 cm occupying all quadrants of his abdomen. The tumour was in the retroperitoneal space, and grew slowly over many years to get such a massive size.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

“Diagnostic imaging, including a CECT of the abdomen, revealed a large heterogeneous mass with fatty, solid, and calcified components. The mass displaced bowel loops superiorly, and compressed the aorta and inferior vena cava (IVC), while also laterally displacing the urinary bladder. Fortunately, subsequent PET CT confirmed the absence of distant metastases. Laboratory investigations were also within normal limits,” said Dr Inamdar.

Given the tumour’s size and the associated symptoms, a multidisciplinary tumour board, including oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, and nuclear medicine specialists, recommended surgical intervention.

After consultations with Prof Humaid Alshamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute; Dr Mehdi Afrit, specialist of medical oncology, Dr Prasanta Kumar Dash, oncologist and specialist of haematology; and Dr Mohammed Basheeruddin Inamdar, a surgical oncologist consultant and robotic surgeon, SA decided to proceed with his surgery.

SA underwent a complex laparotomy for the excision of the retroperitoneal tumour following bilateral ureteric catheterization.

“The large size of the tumour, occupying all quadrants and its long-standing nature, required meticulous planning and precise execution. The mass was compressing major vessels, including the aorta and IVC, and had multiple sources of blood supply, which we carefully managed. The entire multidisciplinary team played a crucial role in the successful outcome,” said Dr Inamdar.

Reflecting on the surgery, SA said that it was extremely smooth and he slept through the procedure. “I woke up with a flatter abdomen and significant relief. I felt younger and rejuvenated. By day two, I was up and about, independent and much lighter, having lost close to 20 kilograms,” said SA.

The intricate five-hour procedure was led by Dr Inamdar, with support from Dr Omar Hnaidi, urologist laparoscopic consultant and robotic urologic surgeon, and Dr Mohamed Eid Ali, anaesthesia consultant .

According to the doctor, the cause of the tumour is not specific, but it develops from the normal fat present in the retroperitoneal compartment, which then developed a mutation and multiplied into a giant tumour.

SA experienced a dramatic improvement in his symptoms post-surgery. His leg swelling reduced significantly by day four, and he was discharged from the hospital on the sixth day, returning to a normal diet. Follow-up care includes physical examinations every three months and annual scans.

This case underscores the importance of early diagnosis and timely surgical intervention to optimise patient outcomes and restore functional health. SA expressed his gratitude, saying, “I wish I had undergone the procedure earlier. I would like to thank the medical team at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, for their expertise and support.”

SM Ayaz Zakir


