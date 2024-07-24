UAE: Miracle baby who underwent surgery before being born survives critical condition

Housewife to Dh100-million business owner: How this woman 'weaved' her passion into a successful career
It took 20 years after her marriage, having become a mother to two children, for Sheetal Kapoor to actually find her feet as an entrepreneur
For Latifa and her husband, taking their baby home after birth is nothing short of a miracle. Their baby, who faced multiple challenges, from undergoing critical procedures in the womb and later a major surgery at just six days old, proved to be a born fighter.
After a 135-day stay in the NICU at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Abu Dhabi, the little one fought all odds and was discharged from the hospital to go home with his parents. The baby’s parents, an Emirati couple from Al Ain, are relieved by his recovery following a complex medical journey that began even before his birth.
The couple were overjoyed when they learned they were expecting their first child after five years of marriage following a successful IVF (in vitro fertilisation) procedure. Their initial excitement turned to concern at a 12-week scan when it was discovered that the baby had a diaphragmatic defect, causing his bowel and liver to herniate into the thorax.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The diagnosis was a blow to the couple. “It was difficult to hear that our baby might not survive due to his complex health condition or that the pregnancy might not be completed,” said Latifa.
They sought out specialists who could provide assistance and finally consulted Dr Mandeep Singh, consultant, Fetal Maternal Medicine and Obstetrics, Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center at BMC.
Learning that specialised care was available within the country, they decided against travelling abroad for treatment. “As the pregnancy advanced, it was clear that the defect was severe, and this had led to both lungs being severely compressed.
"The chances of the baby surviving with such a serious defect are around 10-15 per cent. Their only hope was to undergo a complex in-utero procedure called FETO procedure (Fetal endotracheal occlusion procedure), in which a balloon is placed in the baby’s trachea using a fetoscope to encourage lung growth,” said Dr Singh, who led the team of doctors managing the case.
Other members of the team included Dr Iviano Ossuetta, consultant and director of Neonatology, Dr Mussadaq Inayat consultant neonatologist, Dr Ahmed Omran, consultant obstetric anesthesiologist, Dr Shaikh Irfan Basha, consultant otorhinolaryngology, head and neck surgery, Dr Rajasekhar Cingapagu, specialist, pediatric surgery), and Dr Kesava Ramakrishnan consultant, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
When Latifa first heard about the interventional procedure that would take place when her baby was still in her womb, she was filled with fear and anxiety. However, with the medical team's reassurance the couple decided to go ahead with the procedure.
At 27 weeks gestation, the procedure was performed successfully with the help of Dr Mauricio Herrera, a visiting physician and fetal medicine specialist. However, the mother faced a setback when she went into preterm labour shortly afterwards and started leaking amniotic fluid.
The pregnancy continued under the observation of the medical team, and Latifa stayed in the hospital for the remainder of her pregnancy.
At 34 weeks, when she went into labour, the medical team performed a specialised operation known as EXIT (Ex-utero intrapartum treatment), which allowed the baby to be partially delivered while still attached to the placenta, allowing him to receive oxygen from his mother as the medical team stabilized his breathing before delivering him. During this time, Dr Irfan Basha punctured the balloon and inserted an endotracheal tube to help the baby breathe. The baby was then delivered and transferred to the NICU. Later, baby underwent major surgical repair of the diaphragm at 6 days old by Dr Rajasekhar.
For Latifa, seeing her baby in the intensive care unit for premature babies brought mixed feelings of pain, joy, and fear. The couple travelled daily from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi to be by their baby’s side and ensure he received the best care possible.
“It was a challenging time. My husband and family supported me, giving me the confidence that this would pass. The hospital felt like a second family, providing us with compassionate care. I am grateful to the UAE for its advanced healthcare system, which allowed us to stay close to our family and loved ones,” said Latifa.
Four-and-a-half months later, the baby was all set to go home soon. “We are very pleased that baby’s condition has greatly improved. In the last few months, he has overcome critical health challenges as our entire team worked together to deliver the best care. We are hopeful that we can continue to offer this treatment to any baby in a similar situation,” said Dr Mandeep.
ALSO READ:
It took 20 years after her marriage, having become a mother to two children, for Sheetal Kapoor to actually find her feet as an entrepreneur
Valentino Bilantuono and Grace Rueegger came to the UAE as tourists but saw great opportunity for business here
Our generation has less monetary agency than our elders, and avocado toast isn’t the problem
Fresh off a unanimous decision win at PFL Mena 2 in Saudi Arabia, Arab lightweight Souhil Tahiri on balancing the demands of a dual career
Meet The first-ever Miss AI, the polite Kenza Layli from Morocco
Personal, deep-seated trauma can rear its head at unfortunate times in a relationship
Indulge in tailored staycation, dining, and spa escapes
The new scribble-friendly tablet is pure value for money