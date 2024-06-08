E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE ministry announces abortion regulations

All cases of abortion should be performed in an authorised facility by a licensed physician

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 3:22 PM

Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 3:59 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) on Saturday announced the procedures and controls for cases where abortion is permitted.

All requests for abortion shall be "thoroughly examined" by a dedicated committee formed at every health authority in the country.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abortion is permitted in five cases "under clear conditions and controls", Mohap said.


For all cases, the procedure should be performed in an authorised facility by a licensed physician, it added.

The abortion should not result in any medical complications that pose a threat to the pregnant woman’s life, and the duration of pregnancy at the time of the procedure should not exceed 120 days, the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this year, a UAE law that tackles abortion was amended, easing consent rules. The changes have made it easier for medical professionals to carry out the procedure if the mother's life is in grave danger. Consent shall not be a condition in emergency cases that require immediate surgical intervention, the law said.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Lifestyle