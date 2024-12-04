UAE: Not sleeping enough can make your brain age faster; experts explain health risks involved

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Recent studies have shown that adequate sleep is directly related to brain ageing and local experts are warning that UAE residents must focus on getting enough sleep.

“In the UAE and GCC, where irregular sleep patterns and insufficient rest are prevalent, prioritising quality sleep is essential for maintaining long-term brain health and slowing the ageing process of the brain,” said Alexandra Zatarain, Co-Founder and VP of Brand and Marketing at sleep technology company Eight Sleep. “In today’s fast-paced world, prioritising sleep isn’t just a health choice or luxury—it’s the cornerstone of a balanced lifestyle and a long-term investment in wellbeing and longevity. Simply put, how well we sleep today impacts how sharp, focused, and resilient our brains will be in the future.”

A survey earlier this year of more than 950 individuals showed that 40 per cent of UAE residents sleep less than 6 hours per night, mainly because of stress.

A recent study by the University of California, San Francisco showed that poor sleep is linked to nearly three years of additional brain ageing in people in their 40s. The team focused on 589 people who averaged about 40 years of age at the beginning of the study. When their brains were scanned again at 55, those with four or more of the poor sleep characteristics had brains that were 2.6 years "older," on average, than the brains of people with none or only one of the characteristics.

Impact of poor sleep

Doctors have warned that such a shortage of sleep could have an extremely negative impact on people’s health. “Poor sleep quality or insufficient sleep accelerates cognitive decline and increases the risk of neurodegenerative disorders,” said Dr Rajesh Chaudhary, Specialist Neurologist at Aster Hospital Sharjah. “During deep sleep, the brain undergoes essential restorative processes, such as synaptic pruning and metabolic waste clearance, which are vital for maintaining brain youth.”

His comments were supported by other experts. “During deep sleep, the body performs critical functions like muscle growth, immune system strengthening, and hormone regulation,” said Dr Humam Schakaki, Consultant Pulmonologist at Burjeel Medical City. “Adequate sleep also plays a significant role in emotional regulation, cognitive function, and mental clarity. Without proper sleep, people experience reduced alertness, impaired judgement, and weakened immune responses.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Rajesh stressed that it was important for everyone to maintain good night hygiene in order to get good quality sleep. “To improve sleep quality, establishing a consistent sleep schedule is crucial,” he said. “Going to bed and waking up at the same time daily helps regulate the body’s internal clock. Creating an environment conducive to sleep—dark, quiet, and cool—further supports the brain’s natural sleep-wake cycle.”

He said it was important for people to reduce exposure to blue light from screens in the evening. “Blue light suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals the body to prepare for rest,” he said. “Instead, engage in calming pre-sleep activities like reading or meditation to help the mind unwind. Avoid stimulants such as caffeine and nicotine in the hours leading up to bedtime can prevent interruptions to sleep onset. Regular exercise, timed earlier in the day, also supports restorative sleep.”

Case studies Dr Humam shared case studies of some patients whose sleep was disrupted due to various issues and these impacted their overall wellbeing. “A young male patient had consistently high blood pressure, particularly during the night despite being relatively young and otherwise healthy,” he said. “Despite medication for hypertension, his blood pressure remained difficult to control.” A study showed that the man had obstructive sleep apnea, which was treated using a CPAP machine. His blood pressure, which had been difficult to control with medication, began to normalise, without antihypertensive medications. Another patient, a 50-year-old female patient complained of an irresistible urge to move her legs, often accompanied by a crawling sensation, which made it difficult for her to fall asleep. Diagnosed with Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS), she was treated with medication. “Along with medication, she was advised on improving sleep hygiene,” he said. “Within a few weeks of starting treatment, she was able to sleep through the night without interruption, and her daytime fatigue and sleepiness improved. The patient reported feeling much more energised and alert during the day.” Alexandra said that Eight Sleep, which produces specialised sleep pods, was part of recent study which showed the dramatic impact of good sleep. “A recent study involving 54 participants who used our pods and had significant improvements in sleep quality saw cardiovascular changes similar to what you would expect from 12 weeks of exercise training,” she said. “By improving sleep stages and optimising the recovery process, we can take control of one of the most vital aspects of our health. Sleep is not just an inevitable part of our day—it's something we can actively improve and influence. It’s a simple, yet powerful tool we all can use to improve our daily lives and protect our future health.” ALSO READ: UAE: Do you have 'tech neck'? How to prevent chronic neck, back pain from using screens