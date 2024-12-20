UAE launches unified health screenings for students from kindergarten to Grade 12

Vision exams, dental health checks, and scoliosis detection were among the procedures that were detailed and standardised under Mohap's new guide
Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File
Annual school health examinations for UAE students have been standardised under a new nationwide healthcare guideline.
The National School Health Screening Guideline was launched on Friday, seeking to unify student healthcare efforts and identify potential health issues among the UAE's youngsters, the authorities said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Schoolchildren, from kindergarten to Grade 12, will be screened for medical or developmental conditions so that early intervention and support can be provided, if necessary, according to a statement of Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).
Through this guide, Mohap outlines detailed steps for the early detection of health conditions in students. These include:
To unify this process, Mohap's guideline specifies a framework for medical professionals to standardise preventive healthcare, following a clear timeline.
"Specialised examinations" were also listed in the guide so necessary medical advice can be provided. These include:
Additionally, the guide features an awareness series tailored to the diverse needs of students at different age levels.
Besides streamlining student check-ups, this initiative also seeks to build a reliable national database of health screening results for public and private school students.
"Our latest initiative will contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and aligns with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, aiming to prepare future generations with optimal health and readiness and build a sustainable future," said Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at Mohap.
The UAE Government recognises that investing in the health of children and adolescents is an investment in the nation's future, Dr Al Rand added.
ALSO READ: