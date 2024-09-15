E-Paper

UAE launches 'Big Heart' mobile clinic to serve 20,000 patients yearly in Zanzibar

Such mobile clinics currently operate in eight countries

Web Desk
Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 1:04 PM

The 'Big Heart Mobile Medical Services’ has been launched on Unguja island in Zanzibar by Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Children. The clinic will treat 20,000 patients in Zanzibar per year.

Such mobile clinics currently operate in eight countries, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Somaliland, Iraq, Lebanon, and Bangladesh, due to a partnership forged in 2019 between Aster Volunteers and TBHF. Through 1,937 medical camps, 178,740 beneficiaries have been helped till date.


The project has expanded this year to include four countries: Zanzibar, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

The project has expanded this year to include four countries: Zanzibar, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

In the clinic's 10-year tenure, committed by TBHF and Aster, the mobile service will help treat 250,000 patients with limited or no access to basic healthcare, and those residing in remote areas.

What services will be provided?

  • Blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, and occasional cholesterol or ECG checks
  • Virtual consultations with specialists for comprehensive medical support beyond immediate region
  • Conducting health talks in multiple languages for various topics including Basic Life Support (BLS) Awareness
  • Organising health campaigns with regional associates

The clinic is operated in collaboration with local partners, including the Zanzibar Ministry of Health (MoH), Muhimbili National Hospital, and the State University of Zanzibar.

The clinics are powered by solar energy, reducing their carbon footprint while delivering high-quality, sustainable healthcare solutions. Each clinic is staffed by medical professionals from Aster Hospitals in the UAE and India, along with volunteer doctors from Medcare Hospitals. Six members of the Zanzibar clinic’s medical team, comprising doctors and nurses, were trained by the UAE’s Ministry of Health.

The project was supposed to run for five years as per the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TBHF and Aster Healthcare in 2019, but has been updated to a 10-year tenure and expanded to include four more countries. Zanzibar is the first successful outcome of the renewed MoU between the two entities.

Clinics in Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Nepal are scheduled for launch later in 2024, and plans for Uganda and Rwanda are currently in progress.

Sheikha Jawaher emphasised that access to healthcare is a natural and fundamental right for every individual and nation, and it should be provided without barriers, especially for women and children. She stressed that the world bears full responsibility if even one child cannot access essential healthcare services.

She said: “With the support of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we remain dedicated to continuing sustainable humanitarian projects that drive positive change wherever they are needed.”

Dignitaries who attended the flag off ceremony with Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi include Hon. Nassor Mazrui, Minister of Health, Zanzibar; Ms Alisha Moopen, Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Mngereza Mzee Miraji, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health, Zanzibar; and TBHF team of officials.

