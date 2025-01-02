UAE: Itchy during winters? Breakouts, dry skin conditions on the rise, warn doctors

As the UAE experiences winter and a drop in temperatures, doctors are noticing a rise in patients reporting skin breakouts and excessive dry skin. This shift is attributed to changes in atmospheric pressure and wind patterns, which are causing the weather to change rapidly.

Nine-year-old Mahmoud Wahdan had been struggling with his skin, which always seemed to feel tight and rough, no matter how many lotions and creams his parents tried. It wasn’t just the dryness — Mahmoud’s skin would often become red, itchy, and uncomfortable, especially at night when he tried to sleep.

Burning sensation

He would scratch at his skin, trying to relieve the burning sensation, but it only seemed to make things worse.

“Symptoms appear to have been ongoing for several weeks,” his mother Mariam said. “I noticed the dry patches on Mahmoud’s skin for quite some time and the constant scratching seemed to be getting worse. The doctor examined Mahmoud’s skin closely, noticing the redness, dryness, and inflamed patches that were scattered across his arms and legs. The doctor said he suffered from Atopic dermatitis which is apparently a chronic skin condition commonly seen in cold and dry months.”

Similarly, a seven-year-old Maldivian expat, Moosa, had persistent dry and itchy skin on his arms from an early age that worsened during every winter. “I have seasonal allergies but we have no significant medical history. I started observing dry, scaly, patches on Moosa's skin. I got really worried. The doctor thankfully said there were no signs of infection which came as a huge relief, as it wasn’t a serious condition. It was just triggered by extreme dryness. My son refused to use moisturisers after bath which apparently is a must during these months,” said his mother, Haniya.

Causes, care and remedy

Meanwhile, medics explained skin breakouts increase during winter months in the UAE due to a number of reasons.

Dr Shahrzad Mojtabavi Naeini, GP Aesthetics, International Modern Hospital Dubai, said, “Skin breakouts in Dubai tend to rise during winter due to environmental and behavioural factors. First, low humidity levels during winter dehydrate the skin, triggering excessive oil production that clogs pores. Seasonal winds and dry air also increase dust, aggravating acne-prone and sensitive skin. Additionally, hot showers in winter strip the skin of its natural oils, causing further dryness and irritation.”

Dr Shahrzad Mojtabavi Naeini

Healthcare professionals emphasised that dehydration due to reduced water intake during cooler weather exacerbates skin dryness.

“During these months we observe a rise in patients presenting with atopic dermatitis, eczema, dryness, acne, and sensitivity compared to summer,” added Naeini.

Additionally, healthcare experts highlighted colder air can remove a lot of the skin's natural oils, culminating in dryness and irritation. Dr Haider Ali, family medicine, Saudi German Hospital Dubai, said, "The skin overcompensates by producing excess oil, which in turn obstructs skin pores and contributes to the formation of acne. With reduced sunlight exposure during winter months there is a decrease in our Vitamin D, which we rely on to support skin function and inflammation. Without sufficient Vitamin D the skin is at increased risk of irritation and outbreaks." Dr Haider Ali He added, "Encourage regular use of emollient and moisturisers, use humidifiers to regulate moisture levels. Skin is important. Avoid harsh soaps and hot water – mild cleaners and lukewarm showers are better. Applying sun protection in winter months is also essential." When it comes to dietary changes, the doctor advised people to consume food rich in omega 3 fatty acids and to hydrate themselves well. If required, patients need to be administered tailored medical interventions recommended by their family physician or dermatologist.