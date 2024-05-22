UAE: 'Growing pains' in 10-year-old turn out to be rare condition

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 5:56 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 6:16 PM

Ten-year-old Sheikh Hasnain Faizan used to experience pain in the lower part of his body. Over time, the pain intensified, eventually forcing him to miss school and even giving up his favourite sport — football.

Dismissed as growing pain initially, it quickly turned out to be a rare condition in the male reproductive organ.

Recalling the trying times, his mother highlighted despite the growing discomfort in the leg and groin areas, he found it difficult to communicate his symptoms fully, which left them wondering what caused the pain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“He didn’t convey his symptoms fully, I assume a common challenge for boys his age who may feel reserved discussing intimate health concerns with their parents,” said Maryam Faizan, the mother of the patient.

Moreover, she explained as parents of a child who is in his pre-teens, they hadn’t been involved in assisting him with his personal hygiene routines, such as bathing or using the restroom.

She pointed out: “This lack of close observation meant that we missed crucial signs and changes in his body, including the condition of his genitals.”

Possibility of removing the testes

But, one day, when the pain became unbearable and the child became immobile, the parents had to rush him to a nearby medical facility.

“An ultrasound revealed that his testes had twisted, leading to a significant deterioration in his condition. We were informed that there was a possibility of having to remove the affected testes, sending us into a state of disbelief,” added the Pakistani expat.

Maryam emphasised, in hindsight, she recognised as a parent the importance of maintaining open communication with children regarding their bodies and health.

“We also now understand the necessity of actively observing and discussing any changes or discomfort our child may be experiencing, no matter how uncomfortable the topic may seem,” she added.

However, following a successful surgery at Thumbay University Hospital, the family has been working to support the child by offering emotional reassurance and being present to listen to his fears.

“Their expertise and prompt action in diagnosing and addressing our child's condition helped ease much of our worry. The surgery itself went smoothly and our son was required to rest for two days following the procedure before gradually resuming mobility. Despite the initial apprehension, he has been coping remarkably well with the recovery process.”

Maryam emphasised that the experience did have some major changes in his everyday life.

“His academic schedule was disturbed as he needed to take time off to concentrate on recovering from surgery. This implied that he would be excluded from schoolwork and class activities. He had to temporarily give up his favourite sport, football. His healthcare practitioner has advised him to focus on soft movements and low-impact activities,” she added.

Monitoring child’s genital development