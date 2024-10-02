UAE: From 'mouth taping' to 'soda loading', are TikTok health trends safe to try?

Photo: Isabelle Lux

What is common between mouth taping, soda loading and dry scooping? They are all health-related Tiktok trends that many social media users swear by. But what are these trends and do they actually work?

Mouth taping emerged in late 2022 when social media users taped their mouth shut while sleeping to promote breathing through the nose. They claimed that this resulted in better rest and prevented issues like bad breath and snoring.

When Aaron IIlathu heard about mouth taping from his friend, he decided to give it a shot. He bought tapes from his hometown in US while on vacation and tried them out. “I did not have any issues with breathing but I was curious,” he said. “So I tried the taping and it was actually quite interesting. I didn’t feel any noticeable difference right away but my mouth felt a little less dry during the mornings. After using it for a couple weeks I felt it helped improve my nasal breathing to the point I was getting deeper, more restful sleep. I noticed I was taking deeper fuller breathes when I was awake too.

The media professional said that some of his friends claimed that it helped them as well. “One of them suffered from allergies and often had a blocked nose, resulting in her breathing through her mouth and caused snoring,” he said. “After using the tape for a month, she felt like she cleared whatever was blocking her and allowed her clear passages which helped stop the snoring."

Dr. Elie Abirached, the founder of Restore Fitness, said he has seen an increasing demand in the practice. “What was once considered a niche sleep optimisation tool is now being embraced by a larger audience, particularly among those interested in biohacking, wellness, and performance optimisation,” he said. “People in the UAE are eager to find simple, non-invasive solutions to improve their sleep, and mouth taping fits perfectly into that category.”

He said the increasing popularity of mouth taping lies in its simplicity and accessibility. “Unlike many wellness trends, mouth taping doesn’t require expensive gadgets or long learning curves,” he said. “People are drawn to the fact that it’s an affordable, non-chemical, easy-to-use tool that can lead to immediate improvements in their sleep. For many, the ability to wake up feeling more rested and alert after just a night or two of using mouth tape is a powerful motivator. I’ve seen it resonate particularly well with individuals in UAE who are already invested in their wellness journey and are looking for small, yet effective, optimisations to their routine.”

The trouble of Tiktok trends

Despite several people swearing by mouth taping, some experts say that it still lacks scientific backing. “The actual evidence-base behind this is anecdotal, limited, inconclusive and can have its drawbacks, especially with concurrent medical conditions,” said Dr Aarti Javeri, Internal Medicine Specialist and Lifestyle Medicine Physician at Sustain Health.

According to the preliminary findings of a study conducted by MyFitnessPal in partnership with Dublin City University last year, only 2.1 percent of nutrition content on TikTok is accurate. The researchers took responses from 2,000 millenials and Gen Zers and surveyed over 67,000 videos using artificial intelligence (AI) on the social media platform for this study.

Alarmingly, it also found that 87 percent of respondents used the platform for nutrition and health advice rather than consulting with friends, family or medical professionals.

Vibha Bajpaiee, Clinical Dietetician at Aster Clinic in Bur Dubai explained why these numbers were worrying. “Following health and diet trends, especially those popularised on platforms like TikTok, can lead to several harmful effects,” she said. “Many trends are not backed by scientific research and can result in both short-term and long-term health risks. Some extreme ones, like fasting for prolonged periods, have led to real-life medical emergencies, such as fainting, and dehydration. Trying unsafe or extreme methods without medical consultation can have serious health consequences.”

Dr Victoria Mountford, Lead Psychologist and Eating Disorders Service Lead at Sage Clinics called Tiktok the “double-edged sword” in terms of nutrition, mental health and fitness trends. “On one hand, particularly regarding mental health, creators can raise awareness, share personal insights and help challenge stigma,” she said. “However, trends can spread rapidly, leading to misinformation and unrealistic expectations and standards.”

Risky trends

Other riskier dietary trends on Tiktok include soda loading, carnivore diet and sleepy girl mocktails. Soda loading involves adding a scoop of baking soda to water. According to its proponents, it increases athletic performance in addition to offering other benefits. A carnivore diet advocated an all-animal product diet while excluding almost all plant food. The sleepy girl mocktail encourages users to consume concoction of magnesium powder, lemon or lime soda and tart cherry juice to promote relaxation and give better sleep.

Vibha explained about soda loading. “The trend of drinking carbonated soda before workouts to enhance performance, is questionable at best. Soda is a base, and it can help neutralise acid but its effectiveness varies from person to person. If taken frequently, baking soda could increase the pH level of your stomach, which could have adverse effects on nutrient absorption and also it can cause bloating, GI discomfort, and unnecessary sugar intake,” she said.

She further explained that although carnivore diet may cause “quick weight loss” and help to ease “certain inflammatory conditions for some”, it eliminates essential nutrients such as “fibre, antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, minerals, probiotics and prebiotics” which are usually found in fruits, vegetables, and grains. Similarly, according to her, the sleepy girl mocktail may offer temporary relaxation but shouldn’t be seen as a long-term solution for sleep disorders.

34-year-old Dubai resident, Anitha (name changed to protect privacy), shared her experience about following the carnivore diet. “I read about how carbohydrates were the biggest villain and caused weight gain,” she said. “So I decided to try the carnivore diet. For the first month, it was great and I quickly shed weight. However, towards the starting of the second month, I began to feel discomfort and one day I discovered blood in my stool. I rushed to the doctor and found that without consuming enough fibre, I had developed hemorrhoids and an anal fissure. It was painful, embarrassing and had a significant impact on my health. I couldn’t sit up straight for over a week and had to quit lifting weights for over and month. It was the last time I tried a TikTok trend.”