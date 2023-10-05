UAE: Free diabetes screening for some residents as ministry launches 6-month health campaign

File photo

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 2:55 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 1:18 PM

Did you know that diabetes can be reversed? If you're worried about your blood sugar levels or your history of the disease, now is the time to get checked. The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) on Thursday launched a massive campaign to reduce the prevalence of diabetes in the country.

“Our focus is to convert pre-diabetic patients to non-diabetic status. Early detection of diabetes can reverse the disease,” said Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for public health at Mohap.

For six months, the campaign seeks to ramp up screenings to detect diabetes and associated risk factors early. And for another six months, health consultations and follow-ups will be conducted according to national protocol, with an aim to beat the disease.

Diabetes screenings will be free for Emirati residents across the UAE. Starting today, they can walk into any healthcare facility with the necessary equipment and get themselves checked. Screening centres have been put up at various locations, with two mobile stations set to go around the country.

Expats are also invited to get screened but they will have to pay corresponding charges.

“These centers offer immediate access to screening, and if a person is found to be pre-diabetic, lifestyle coaching will be done for the first six months and the physician will assess the situation, diagnosis the prevalence of diabetes, provide treatment options, and later follow up for a year, Dr Al Rand said, explaining the new National Prediabetes and Diabetes Screening campaign.

The screening for diabetes is done through a simple blood test (HbA1c).

“It measures average blood sugar levels over the past three months. It's one of the most commonly used tests to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes and is also the main test to help you and your healthcare team manage diabetes,” Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila, head of non-communicable disease and mental health at Mohap.

Who needs to get screened

Dr Bin Belaila pointed out that individuals aged 18 and above with a family history of diabetes or obesity, and residents aged 30 and older without such history should undergo screening.

One of the distinctive features of this campaign is its dedication to nationwide data collection.

“The data collected from participants will be analysed to assess the effectiveness of early detection and immediate intervention through lifestyle modification in reducing the risk factors and incidence of diabetes,” said Dr Bin Belaila. This data will be used to prepare a scientific paper for international publication.

Ministry officials also stressed the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles. “Winters are approaching, residents — with or without diabetes — must hit the cycling tracks, jog around, and do physical activities in the open air to keep away from diabetes,” said Dr Al Rand.

Those who wish to know more about the diabetes screening campaign may dial the toll-free hotline 800 3422328 (800DIABEAT).

