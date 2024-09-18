UAE: Flu cases on the rise as weather changes; residents urged to get vaccinated

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 8:59 AM

With fluctuating weather conditions, a decrease in temperatures, and many residents returning from summer vacations, there have been more cases of sickness among UAE residents, according to doctors.

Hospitals are mainly recording cases of people falling ill with symptoms of fever, fatigue, and respiratory problems.

Karim Sheikh, a 34-year-old outdoor sales manager in Dubai, experienced the sudden onset of flu symptoms shortly after coming back from a trip to India. “It hit me suddenly after I returned from vacation,” said Sheikh. “I thought it was just travel fatigue, but within a day, I developed a high fever and body aches. I have been off work for the past four days, unable to function normally.”

Similarly, Maria Lopez, a 28-year-old Filipina working as a marketing executive at a supermarket chain, had a similar experience. “I had taken leave for a few days as my cousins and friends had come to Dubai. I came back to work, only to fall sick two days later,” said Lopez. “The cough and muscle pain were so bad that I could not get out of bed. I have been on sick leave for almost two days now, and the doctor advised me to rest fully before going back to the office.”

Rising flu cases

Dr Nishi Singh, a consultant virologist and adjunct professor of virology and infectious diseases at Medcon FZC, said the current season is the most common time for flu viruses to spread. “This is the time of the year when the weather starts to cool down, humidity rises, and many return from global travel. These conditions are perfect for respiratory viruses to thrive,” said Dr Singh.

According to healthcare specialists, residents returning from various regions bring with them new flu strains that find a susceptible environment in those who haven't been exposed to them. “The flu can linger for five to seven days, with symptoms like mild fever, body aches, headaches, and sniffles," said Dr Singh. “However, any prolongation beyond a week, or symptoms like chest pain, increasing secretions, or neurological changes, should prompt immediate medical attention.”

Dr Nishi Singh

Importance of vaccination

Flu vaccines play a critical role in preventing the spread and complications of the illness. Dr Jaya Geetha, a specialist in internal medicine at Zulekha Hospital, said that the flu vaccine is particularly important for high-risk groups such as the elderly, children, and individuals with compromised immune systems. “Even if you haven't taken the vaccine before the flu season starts, it's still effective if administered during the season.”

Each year, flu vaccines are updated to combat the most prevalent strains of influenza A and B circulating worldwide. Taking the vaccine can not only reduce the severity of symptoms if infected but also decrease the risk of transmission to others.

Doctors have also said that in addition to vaccination, basic preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact with infected individuals, and maintaining proper hygiene are crucial. “The flu virus primarily spreads through droplets when people cough or sneeze, and infected hands can also transmit the virus. Good hand hygiene is essential,” Dr Singh added.

When to seek medical help

For those who contract the flu, doctors advise rest, hydration, and simple painkillers to manage symptoms. “In uncomplicated flu cases, over-the-counter medication along with soothing home remedies are sufficient,” said Dr Singh. “However, for higher-risk groups, antivirals like Oseltamivir, taken early in the course of the illness, can help alleviate symptoms and reduce the shedding of the virus.”

Healthcare specialists have said that while most cases can be treated at home, it’s important to know when to seek medical attention. “If a patient, especially one in a high-risk group, experiences worsening symptoms such as persistent high fever, chest pain, shortness of breath, or severe fatigue, they should consult a healthcare professional immediately,” said Dr Geetha.