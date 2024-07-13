UAE: Expat who just got a job flown home after being diagnosed with heart failure

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 1:33 PM

A financially distressed Indian expat who suffered acute heart failure has been repatriated on an airline stretcher thanks to the cohesive efforts of the embassy, a hospital and a church.

Sibimon Babu, a father of two children, hails from Kerala. Facing financial woes, the former UAE resident returned to Abu Dhabi on a visit visa to look for better prospects. He soon got a job at a restaurant in the Tourist Club Area. However, his luck ran out as he suffered a life-threatening condition.

“Babu had some pre-existing heart issues when he arrived here in February,” said Tino Mathew Thomas, who is a member of the Mar Thoma Church, Abu Dhabi, and coordinated the repatriation along with the embassy and the hospital.

“One day at the end of April, Babu felt uneasy while breathing and had a persistent cough. He visited a nearby private hospital. It happened before his residency visa was processed. Babu received his Emirates ID in the first week of May,” Thomas told Khaleej Times.

Following a comprehensive analysis, Babu was diagnosed with chronic systolic heart failure and cardiogenic shock – both life-threatening conditions.

His family from the Kollam district of Kerala are members of the Mar Thoma Church. They reached out to the church's priest in Kerala, who communicated the matter to his colleagues at the church in Mussafah.

“It was how we came to know about Babu’s case. We offered emotional support with daily visits, prayers and homely food. Meanwhile, the hospital contacted the Indian Embassy as they recommended repatriation to India for further medical care and family support,” Thomas noted.

The church members also flew in his wife on a visit visa.