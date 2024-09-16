UAE: Doing sports without precaution may lead to early arthritis in young athletes, doctors warn

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:14 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:29 PM

When 24-year-old Dubai-based football player Mohammed sustained an injury on the field, he initially dismissed it as just a bad day. However, as the pain began to affect his everyday activities, he decided to see a doctor.

“I could no longer play football, climb stairs, or stand for extended periods,” he explained. His doctor then recommended a cartilage transplant so he could gain more agility for his knees which would help with daily activities.

Dr Karthikraj Kuberakani, orthopaedic Surgeon at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Al Qusais noted that prompt medical intervention had spared Mohammed from an early onset of arthritis. “He was a sports player from a very young age and had neglected his health for a while,” he said.

“At the age of 24, he had lost all his cartilage. Once lost, cartilage does not regrow on its own. If we had not conducted this procedure, Mohammed’s condition would have descended into arthritis, which he would have had to manage for the rest of his life," Dr Karthikraj added.

Dr Karthikraj Kuberakani

Arthritis, a condition characterised by joint inflammation, is particularly common in individuals over 50, often leading to pain and stiffness. However, experts caution that frequent participation in sports without proper precautions may trigger an early onset of arthritis in young athletes

“Sports participation was associated with higher chances of early osteoarthritis, and I have seen and treated some of these people,” said Hayd’n Hill, sports physiotherapist at RU Active sports medicine and physiotherapy centre.

He explained, “Particular sports that involve a lot of the same movement patterns, changes of direction- like repetitive high-impact movement, bodies colliding, and twisting can sometimes cause a traumatic event, and over time, arthritis.”

According to experts, those who do sports such as football, cricket, rugby, wrestling, ice hockey, tennis, and basketball are susceptible to such issues. Earlier this month, Indian ace badminton player and Olympic bronze medalist, Saina Nehwal had revealed that she may have to quit her career as she was battling arthritis.

Safeguards

For people who do sports, Hayd’n said that a good way to reduce the risk of early arthritis was to build up strength and muscle endurance over time. He noted it was important to get expert guidance.

“It is always easier to do it with someone who knows where you can start, how to progress you and how to build your exercise capacity up to prevent unnecessary injuries that can occur from overloading your body or joints, otherwise known as doing too much too soon,” he explained.

Hayd’n Hill