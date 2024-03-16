UAE doctors warn dandruff leads to hair loss

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

Doctors in the UAE highlighted that dandruff is linked to temporary hair loss because scratching the scalp from itching may result in harm to the hair follicles.

Healthcare professionals stressed that 80 per cent of patients who visit dermatologists express concerns about dandruff.

Medics revealed that the prevalence of winter months is leading to a growing number of patients seeking treatment for a flaky scalp, a common occurrence, especially as the season changes.

Dr Nermine Mohamed Abdou Ismail, Specialist Dermatology, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi said, “We do observe a significant number of patients reporting dandruff issues. Interestingly, dandruff tends to be more prevalent during the winter months. This increase in occurrence during winter is often attributed to factors such as dry indoor air, increased use of heaters, and changes in scalp moisture levels due to colder temperatures. On average, about 8 out of 10 individuals who visit us have concerns related to dandruff.”

Dr Nermine Mohamed Abdou Ismail. Photo: Supplied

Condition more common in men

Doctors highlighted age and sex influence the occurrence of dandruff. It is a condition that affects both men and women but the condition is slightly more common in men.

While dandruff is less common in children compared to adults, it can still occur in some cases.

“Dandruff tends to be more common in environments with arid conditions. The lack of humidity in the air can contribute to dry scalp and exacerbate dandruff symptoms,” added Ismail.

Dandruff is a common condition that generally affects up to 50 per cent of the adult population. Many people first observe the presence of dandruff during puberty. While it may persist into middle age before diminishing, some people may grapple with it throughout their entire lives.

Dr Hebatallah Shalaby, Specialist Dermatologist, Prime Medical Centre — Al Rahmania Mall, said, “It is more common during winter. Dandruff is caused by a combination of factors, including an overgrowth of yeast on the scalp, dry skin, oily skin, and sensitivity to hair care products. It can also be exacerbated by stress, hormonal changes, and certain medical conditions.”

Dr Hebatallah Shalaby. Photo: Supplied

Dandruff can create irritation, itching, and even redness on the scalp for some people.

Dr Dania Omar, Specialist Dermatologist, Cosmesurge Sharjah, said, “Dandruff is a common reaction to be seen more during weather changes. Since this change affects the main content of sebum which is responsible for moisturizing in winter and cooling in summer…so it's been noticed more during the (season) change.”

She explained sebum is a natural scalp conditioner offering hair nourishment and moisture. “The presence of too much sebum mixed with dead skin cells, and the presence of a yeast-like fungus called Malassezia which thrives on oil can lead to the appearance of dandruff which may be then associated with redness, itching, and irritation.”

Dr Dania Omar. Photo: Supplied

If untreated it can lead to skin conditions affecting eyebrows, nose, ears, armpits.

Healthcare professionals point out timely medical intervention is crucial, particularly as conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis (a chronic skin condition that primarily affects the scalp and areas with a high density of oil glands) can extend to areas such as the eyebrows, sides of the nose, back of the ears, breast, groin, and armpits.

Temporary hair loss is also linked to dandruff, as hair follicles can sustain damage when the scalp is scratched due to itching.

Moreover, dandruff flakes falling onto the face can obstruct pores, heightening the risk of developing pimples. The forehead, being a region where hair frequently comes into contact with the skin, is especially susceptible.

“Solutions to preventing dandruff include using a gentle shampoo that does not strip the scalp of its natural oils, avoiding harsh hair products, and maintaining good hygiene practices. If one already has dandruff, it can be addressed by using anti-dandruff shampoos containing ingredients like zinc Pyrithione or Ketoconazole,” Shalaby added.

