UAE: Doctors warn against using sleeping pills without medical prescription

As sleep troubles become increasingly common among adults and children, many individuals are resorting to sleeping pills without a proper diagnosis or medical guidance.

Sarah Alamin, a 29-year-old marketing professional in Dubai, began using herbal supplements that induce melatonin to ensure she could quickly fall asleep, believing they were a simple solution to her nightly struggles. According to medical experts, this reliance on pills to sleep can lead to memory impairment in adults and may hinder brain development in children.

Sarah began purchasing the supplements from local pharmacies, hoping they would ensure she was well-rested for her demanding job. However, over time, she realised that even on nights when sleepiness washed over her, she instinctively reached for the pills to hasten her slumber, unaware of the risks she was taking.

“I started taking them as a supplement,” the Sharjah resident explained. “I believed they would help improve my sleep cycle because they induce melatonin, which I thought was a natural way to sleep better.” She added, “At first, it worked wonders, but now I find myself relying on them even when I don’t feel particularly restless. I just want to make sure I sleep well enough to function at work.”

Pharmacists advise caution with over-the-counter herbal supplements. While they can be a convenient option, not all herbal products are created in the same way, and their effectiveness can vary.

“While herbal supplements like melatonin can provide a natural alternative for improving sleep, it's essential to approach them with caution. They may interact with other medications and are not always suitable for everyone,” Ola Anwar, a licensed pharmacist, said. She stressed that it’s important for consumers to consult with a pharmacist or healthcare provider to ensure they choose a safe and appropriate option for their needs.

Dr Salman Kareem, a specialist in psychiatry at Aster Clinic, noted the key differences between prescription sleeping pills and over-the-counter herbal supplements that induce melatonin. “Prescription sleeping pills are FDA-approved, rigorously tested in clinical trials, and can only be prescribed by licensed healthcare professionals,” he emphasised.

He also explained that prescription sleeping pills are typically recommended for individuals with specific medical conditions, such as chronic insomnia or sleep issues related to anxiety or depression. “They should only be prescribed after a thorough evaluation by a psychiatrist,” he added.

Long-term use

Dr Eman Ahmed Ibrahim Mohamed, a specialist in family medicine at Aster Hospital Sharjah, explained, “In adults, prolonged use can lead to dependence, tolerance, and cognitive decline, including memory issues.” Furthermore, older adults face an increased risk of falls and accidents, which can have serious consequences. “For children, the impact can be even more severe, potentially affecting their brain development and altering behaviour and mood,” she added.

When it comes to safer alternatives for managing sleep disorders, Dr Eman suggested cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) as a viable option. “This approach addresses the root causes of sleep difficulties without the need for medication,” she stated. Other lifestyle changes, such as establishing a consistent sleep schedule and limiting caffeine and screen time, can also promote healthier sleep patterns.

But how can individuals recognise if they are becoming dependent on sleeping pills? Dr Kareem noted several signs: “If you find yourself needing higher doses for the same effect or feel anxious about not having the medication available, these are clear indicators of dependence.” He advised anyone experiencing these symptoms to consult a healthcare provider.

Sleep patches As concern grows over sleeping pill dependency, some residents are exploring alternatives. Hessa (name changed by request), a 32-year-old mother based in Dubai, recently discovered sleep patches while shopping online. "I had never seen sleep patches before, so I decided to give them a try," she shared. After using the patches, she noticed an improvement in her deep-sleep quality. Encouraged by her results, she allowed her 13-year-old son to try one as well. "He often complained about tossing and turning at night, but after using the patch, he wanted to wear it every night." Despite his enthusiasm, she hesitated to let him use it regularly, concerned about potential dependence. Dr Shadi Sharifi, a neurologist board-certified in sleep medicine at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, noted that sleep patches help reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and maintain a longer sleep pattern. "These patches release melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep, directly into the body through the skin. This can help individuals fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer," she noted. Sharifi cautioned, "Although they may be safe for short-term use, the effectiveness of melatonin may decrease with continuous use. To maximise their benefits, it's best to take breaks and use them intermittently." It's essential to note that melatonin is not recommended for children under three. "Also, children with ADHD, autism, and other neurodevelopmental disorders often face sleep challenges that may require professional intervention," she emphasised.