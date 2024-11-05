UAE: Dh350 health insurance premiums to be rolled out as coverage becomes mandatory

Health insurance premiums in the northern emirates start as low as Dh350 per person, nearly half the cost of plans in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to industry experts.

Starting January 1, 2025, health insurance will become mandatory across the UAE. With the rollout approaching, demand for health insurance has surged in the northern emirates, particularly due to the comparatively lower premiums offered in these areas.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, prices range from Dh650 to Dh900, respectively. This substantial difference in cost is drawing increased interest as companies and sponsors prepare to meet the new requirement.

It is already mandatory for firms to provide health insurance to employees in Abu Dhabi and Dubai; companies and sponsors in the northern regions will also have to obtain health insurance from next year.

Industry insiders say that insurers prefer using existing plans from Dubai as a baseline for the northern regions. The level of coverage offered to the residents in these areas is very similar to that of Dubai. These plans generally include essential health benefits like inpatient, outpatient, maternity, and emergency services, with optional add-ons for more comprehensive needs.

Avinash Babur, CEO of Insurancemarket.ae, noted that not all insurance companies have fully launched packages dedicated to residents of the northern areas yet, but most are very close to doing so.

Toshita Chauhan, business head for health and motor insurance at Policybazaar.ae, said the basic coverage and lower premium products start with annual premiums of Dh350.

However, she added that insurers are currently selling enhanced health insurance products which are similar to the ones in Dubai.

Avinash Babur said unlike in Dubai and Abu Dhabi where the minimum level of coverage is set by local health authorities, there is no similar mandate yet for the northern areas. “Insurers are currently extending the same types of benefits to visa holders in these areas that are available in Dubai. This approach may adjust once local regulations are established,” he added.

Moin ur Rehman, executive director of Unitrust Insurance Broker, said that a few companies have already rolled out packages for the northern areas. "Packages issued for these areas are quite cheaper compared to Dubai and Abu Dhabi," he said.