UAE: Children with chronic heart diseases get their wish

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 3:37 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM

Celebrating World Heart Day, Make A Wish Foundation UAE has granted the wishes of 18 children with chronic heart diseases. While a vibrant musical performance spread cheer to sick children, everyone had a ball as Emirati magician Moein Al Bastaki took to the stage with his amazing tricks.

The foundation hosted the event in the presence of Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, and Sheikha Noor bint Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Make a Wish Foundation at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) network – a PureHealth subsidiary.

Children were present with their parents and loved ones. Among the wishes granted included the opportunity to travel to perform Umrah rituals, a trip to Bosnia, the latest electronic devices, new toys, an electric car, and a Barbie doll house.

Humanitarian efforts

Dr Khaili commended the Foundation for its humanitarian efforts in fulfilling children’s wishes and bringing happiness to their hearts. He also highlighted the collaborative role of government and private partnering organisations in advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as an ultimate destination for living, stability, and prosperity.

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, noted: “This event showcases the goodness and giving nature of UAE society. The Department of Community Development backs charitable initiatives and is committed to supporting the aspirations of the country’s leadership to build a cohesive, happy society.”

Al-Zubaidi underlined that World Heart Day is observed to raise public awareness about the risks associated with heart disease and enable community members to make positive changes in their lives.

“We were proud to help these children find happiness, strength, hope and optimism with the support and cooperation of our strategic partners. Happiness and hope are critical to helping children through their challenging treatment. We will take this opportunity to spread awareness on the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles which contribute to building a better, healthy and disease-free society.”

Promote well-being and happiness

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer at PureHealth said: “We share in the joy and hope of these children, and we will continue to support initiatives that promote well-being and happiness in our society, guided by the vision of our leadership.”

Bader Bader Al Qubaisi, CEO, of SKMC, noted: “We take immense pride in our partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to bring hope and joy to our resilient children. Their dreams may be small, but the joy they experience is immeasurable.”

Moein Al Bastaki underlined that Make-A-Wish held a ‘profound significance’ in his life.

“It’s a symbol of hope, compassion, and the extraordinary power of granting dreams. Collaborating with Make-A-Wish allows me to bring the enchantment of magic to children facing adversity, offering them moments of pure joy and respite from their challenges.”

World Heart Day, on the other hand, is a day of personal reflection and significance for Al Bastaki.

“My father’s passing due to a heart attack reminds me of the fragility of life and the paramount importance of heart health. It’s a day to honour his memory by raising awareness about cardiovascular wellness, inspiring people to take better care of their hearts, and making every moment count. My collaboration with Make-A-Wish on World Heart Day is a heartfelt tribute to both the magic of dreams and the importance of a healthy heart.”

