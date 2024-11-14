UAE: Children at risk of high blood pressure with pediatric diabetes on the rise

Doctors in the UAE have raised concerns about a rise in pediatric diabetes, which is closely linked to increasing rates of childhood hypertension, particularly as obesity rates climb.

Reports indicate that more than 24,000 children in the UAE currently have Type 1 diabetes.

Ahead of World Diabetes Day on November 14, medics emphasised that sedentary lifestyles, high-sugar diets, and a growing dependence on fast food are major factors contributing to these health issues, which are becoming increasingly common in hospitals across the country, even among children.

Dr Osama Elsayed Rezk Elassy, clinical assistant professor, consultant and head of the division, Centre for Pediatrics and Neonatology, Thumbay University Hospital, said: “Studies have shown a rise in childhood obesity, which is one of the biggest risk factors for both diabetes and high blood pressure. Children who are overweight or obese are at a significantly higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, which, in turn, places additional strain on their blood vessels and heart, leading to elevated blood pressure."

“The connection between diabetes and high blood pressure is quite clear. When a child’s body develops insulin resistance — commonly seen in obesity-related diabetes — the blood vessels become less flexible. This results in an increased risk of hypertension, as the heart has to work harder to pump blood through these stiffer arteries.”

Healthcare professionals explained that Diabetes types 1 and 2 arise from different causes. In type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, so the pancreas stops making insulin. In type 2 diabetes, the pancreas gradually produces less insulin, and the body becomes resistant to it.

Therefore, recognising early signs, such as excessive thirst and unintended weight loss, and understanding treatment options like insulin therapy and lifestyle adjustments, is essential.

Dr Amjad Mouhammad Haider, Consultant Pediatrician, International Modern Hospital Dubai, said, “The increase in pediatric diabetes and its impact on childhood blood pressure is a growing concern in the UAE, reflecting global trends. There is particular urgency due to lifestyle and dietary habits in the region. There is indeed evidence that pediatric diabetes is contributing to hypertension among children, though both conditions are complex and multifactorial.

“In the UAE, rates of pediatric diabetes, particularly Type 2 diabetes, are rising significantly. The increase is often attributed to factors such as high sugar intake, sedentary lifestyles, and in some cases, genetic predispositions,” he added.

Medical experts emphasised remedies focus on preventive and lifestyle approaches. A healthy, balanced diet, regular physical activity, and weight management are essential.