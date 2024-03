Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 9:53 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 10:01 PM

Starting next year, employees in the private sector will be covered under a mandatory health insurance system, it was announced Monday. Employers are required to pay for the health insurance coverage for their registered workers.

The decision will be enforced starting January 1, 2025.

This came as the UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of the health insurance system for private sector employees and domestic workers who do not have an existing cover. Employers of domestic workers in the UAE will be required to pay for the health insurance of their registered workers while issuing or renewing their residency permits.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More to follow

ALSO READ: