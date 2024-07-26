UAE announces guidelines for newborn screening

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 1:10 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:27 PM

New guidelines for newborn screening will be rolled out for all government and private hospitals in the UAE, it was announced on Friday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) launched the National Newborn Screening Guidelines, aiming to enhance medical examination procedures for babies born in the country.

This will help prevent early health complications by standardising the list of required laboratory and clinical tests and identifying designated reference laboratories nationwide, Mohap said.

Included in the procedures are blood spot tests, early diagnosis of genetic diseases, metabolic and endocrine disorders, as well as screening for hearing abnormalities, heart defects, and other critical congenital anomalies.

The screening guidelines – which will be implemented in all government and private hospitals in the UAE – will also create a database on genetic diseases and raise community awareness about the importance of early screening for newborns.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Mohap assistant undersecretary for Public Health Sector, said: “Ensuring newborn health is a top priority and the ministry is committed to providing comprehensive preventive and therapeutic health services that adhere to the latest international standards.

“Mohap will make every possible effort to promote disease prevention and establish robust healthcare systems designed to support healthy lifestyles across all age groups. This aligns with our strategic objective of enhancing overall quality of life,” he added.

When is newborn screening conducted?

According to doctors, the first screening is performed 24 to 48 hours after the infant is born, ideally before the infant leaves the hospital.

Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said the three tests are heel-prick test (to sample the baby's blood); hearing test; and pulse oximetry test (a non-invasive method used to measure the oxygen level of the blood).

“Neonatal screening tests provide unquestionable benefits as they help in early diagnosis and treatment of critical disorders. Screening tests are simple and lack invasiveness. They definitely reduce morbidity and mortality rates in newborns and ensure highest quality of care,” she told Khaleej Times.

What are the objectives of infant screening?

The tests can reveal health issues that may need to be treated as soon as possible, giving babies the best possible chance for healthy growth and development. Newborn screening can also help identify rare health conditions, especially on infants who seemingly look healthy.