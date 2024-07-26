UAE announces guidelines for newborn screening

11th grader Karan Shroff has penned a book on the flora and fauna that is indigenous to the UAE
New guidelines for newborn screening will be rolled out for all government and private hospitals in the UAE, it was announced on Friday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) launched the National Newborn Screening Guidelines, aiming to enhance medical examination procedures for babies born in the country.
This will help prevent early health complications by standardising the list of required laboratory and clinical tests and identifying designated reference laboratories nationwide, Mohap said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Included in the procedures are blood spot tests, early diagnosis of genetic diseases, metabolic and endocrine disorders, as well as screening for hearing abnormalities, heart defects, and other critical congenital anomalies.
The screening guidelines – which will be implemented in all government and private hospitals in the UAE – will also create a database on genetic diseases and raise community awareness about the importance of early screening for newborns.
Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Mohap assistant undersecretary for Public Health Sector, said: “Ensuring newborn health is a top priority and the ministry is committed to providing comprehensive preventive and therapeutic health services that adhere to the latest international standards.
“Mohap will make every possible effort to promote disease prevention and establish robust healthcare systems designed to support healthy lifestyles across all age groups. This aligns with our strategic objective of enhancing overall quality of life,” he added.
According to doctors, the first screening is performed 24 to 48 hours after the infant is born, ideally before the infant leaves the hospital.
Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said the three tests are heel-prick test (to sample the baby's blood); hearing test; and pulse oximetry test (a non-invasive method used to measure the oxygen level of the blood).
“Neonatal screening tests provide unquestionable benefits as they help in early diagnosis and treatment of critical disorders. Screening tests are simple and lack invasiveness. They definitely reduce morbidity and mortality rates in newborns and ensure highest quality of care,” she told Khaleej Times.
The tests can reveal health issues that may need to be treated as soon as possible, giving babies the best possible chance for healthy growth and development. Newborn screening can also help identify rare health conditions, especially on infants who seemingly look healthy.
Talking about the uniform screening guidelines, Dr Samah Saad Elfadil, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, said: “As a gynaecologist, I find the guidelines of utmost importance as many congenital abnormalities in the newborn – especially cardiac and hearing issues – are left undiagnosed and unrecognised at the time of birth.
“Although they may put some financial and manpower pressure on health authorities, the tests will definitely improve neonatal and child health in the long term,” Dr Elfadil continued.
Dr Ignatius Edwin D’souza, consultant paediatrician and chair of paediatrics and neonatology at Thumbay University Hospital, added: “Neoscreen at our facility identifies more than 50 rare but serious genetic conditions by analysing a blood sample. The test encompasses a range of disorders, including metabolic, endocrine, and hemoglobinopathies, as well as cystic fibrosis.”
He underscored: “By detecting issues such as the baby’s ability to process nutrients, hormonal imbalances, blood properties, and potential conditions leading to respiratory infections or malabsorption, the screening will provide early intervention and prevent severe complications that will result in long-term health benefits for the newborn.”
ALSO READ:
11th grader Karan Shroff has penned a book on the flora and fauna that is indigenous to the UAE
It took 20 years after her marriage, having become a mother to two children, for Sheetal Kapoor to actually find her feet as an entrepreneur
Valentino Bilantuono and Grace Rueegger came to the UAE as tourists but saw great opportunity for business here
Our generation has less monetary agency than our elders, and avocado toast isn’t the problem
Fresh off a unanimous decision win at PFL Mena 2 in Saudi Arabia, Arab lightweight Souhil Tahiri on balancing the demands of a dual career
Meet The first-ever Miss AI, the polite Kenza Layli from Morocco
Personal, deep-seated trauma can rear its head at unfortunate times in a relationship
Indulge in tailored staycation, dining, and spa escapes