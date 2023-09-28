UAE: 27-year-old expat diagnosed with 97% blockage in arteries, never imagined he would get a heart attack

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 5:09 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 10:55 PM

27-year-old Faraz Anees, who believed he maintained a reasonably healthy lifestyle, brushed off the irregular heartbeats he began experiencing nearly four months ago as a minor issue. "I never imagined the gravity of the situation," said Anees, who works at a telecom company in Fujairah.

A sudden chest pain forced him to seek medical help. His consulting doctor in Fujairah directed him to Thumbay Hospital in Ajman upon realising the urgency. "I did not have the slightest idea what was happening to me. I was driven in an ambulance (to the hospital), and it was frightening," said the Pakistani expat.

After examination, lab reports revealed that Anees' coronary arteries were blocked by nearly 97 per cent, and doctors had to perform an angioplasty procedure. "I was in shock, as I am too young for such an ailment." Anees was under observation for three days before being discharged from the hospital.

Anees attributes his heart issues to his elevated cholesterol intake, stating, "I still can't fathom that something of this magnitude could occur at my age. I believe my diet and lack of physical activity are the primary factors."

Doctors at the hospital said that elevated levels of troponin, a protein found in cardiac muscle cells that signals heart muscle damage, were present in his blood. This protein is often used as a diagnostic marker for heart issues and indicates ongoing cardiac stress.

This life-threatening experience spurred him to raise awareness about heart health and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He encouraged people to prioritise heart health by adopting a balanced diet, quitting smoking, and reducing alcohol consumption. He asserted the importance of regular physical exercise, acknowledging, "I had neglected his diet and consumed junk and high-cholesterol foods."

Though his condition has improved, he continues to battle irregular heartbeats, and full recovery will take time. Anees has a message for everyone: "Take care of your heart today so you can enjoy a healthier tomorrow. Please don't wait until it's too late. Make the change now for yourself and your loved ones."

Earlier this month, Khaleej Times published an article on hospitals recording increasing heart attacks among patients in their 30s. The incidence of heart attacks among young individuals has surged in recent years in the UAE. It has been observed that premature coronary heart diseases (CHDs) occur earlier in people in this region than in Western countries.

Similar to Anees' case, 32-year-old Sharjah resident HK suffered a heart attack four months after delivering her second daughter. "The doctors affirmed that the condition was not related to my pregnancy," said HK, who wished to remain anonymous.

"I started experiencing lethargy and difficulty breathing three months after delivering my daughter. I believed it was postpartum symptoms and did not pay attention," said HK, adding that she started experiencing mild chest pain later.

HK consulted her doctor in Sharjah, "The prescribed medicines gave me temporary relief. But when the pain worsened after a few days, tests revealed that I had a blockage in arteries, which worried me a lot."

She underwent angioplasty and was discharged after three days. "My recovery was fast. Maybe the newborn child made me happy, and I could recover soon," relieved HK said.

Diagnose heart health early

Dr Sony Manuel M, a specialist interventional cardiologist at the Center for Cardiac Sciences and Cardiology, Thumbay University Hospital, stressed the importance of annual health checkups. Monitoring your internal health can aid in preventing health problems or their early detection well before they become critical. It is advisable to consult with a cardiologist and assess the risk of developing heart disease, especially if you have diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, a family history of heart disease, a history of smoking, or obesity.

Dr Manuel recommends that individuals in the age bracket of 20-39 years should consider undergoing a checkup every 4-6 years.

"One should seek doctors' help if you have chest pain, mainly central or left-sided, radiating to the left arm or neck, shortness of breath, swelling in legs, ankles, and feet, coughing that doesn't subside, pain in the legs, fatigue, palpitation (fast heartbeat) and fainting or giddiness. These can be warning signals of heart disease, and so you have to seek immediate help,"

Ways to strengthen your heart at home

Cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by simply adopting a few lifestyle changes. To keep your heart's health intact, get your daily dose of exercise by doing any workout. Regular physical activity, like walking at a brisk pace for at least 30-60 minutes daily, can help control weight and reduce the chances of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and Type 2 diabetes. The heart is a muscle, and just like all other muscles, it gets stronger and healthier with effort. Set realistic exercise goals and work your way up Avoiding smoking and use of tobacco Pay attention to what you eat daily. A healthy diet includes fruits, vegetables, lean meat and fish, low-fat or fat-free dairy foods, whole grains, and healthy fats such as olive oil while limiting the intake of sugar, salt, processed carbohydrates, saturated fat (red meat, full-fat dairy products) can positively contribute in improving overall heart health. Not getting enough rest is an open invitation to a host of health issues like high blood pressure, heart attack, and depression- doubling your risk of an early onset of heart disease.

