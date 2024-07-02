Sleepless in menopause: The quest for rest

Sixth-form student Mohamed Nasser Khoori and Year 13 celebrated their graduation on June 12
“It seems I have mostly evaded menopause symptoms, but my sleep! Oh my sleep has gone to hell!”
This sentiment, uttered by my 53 year old menopausal client captures the essence of a struggle many women face during menopause and perimenopause(the time period up to 10 years before menopause).
Good quality sleep is crucial because it allows the brain to process information, repair itself, and consolidate memories, while also supporting overall physical health, mood regulation, and cognitive function.
A lack of sleep worsens all health symptoms, lowers immunity, leads to poor mood and contributes to brain fog.
Poor sleep has many facets, and today I will explore some reasons why sleep becomes elusive in menopause/perimenopause and what can be done to reclaim restful nights.
Dr Lisa Mosconi (Neuroscientist, Researcher, Author) points out the following statistics:
Over 40 per cent of menopausal/perimenopausal women regularly get less than 7 hours of sleep. Almost 30 per cent find it hard to drift off to sleep. 36 per cent routinely wake up throughout the night.
The Culprits Behind Menopausal Sleeplessness
Current research shows that the decline in estrogen and progesterone during menopause/perimenopause plays a significant role in sleep disturbances. Estrogen is crucial for regulating the body’s use of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood and sleep, while progesterone has a sleep-inducing effect and helps relax muscles.
Night sweats and hot flashes can be culprits causing women to wake up multiple times during the night. Hormonal fluctuations can also lead to mood changes, increased anxiety, and depression, all of which contribute to poor sleep quality.
As a stress and anxiety specialist, I see firsthand the critical interplay between unresolved stress, trauma, and poor sleep. The surge of stress hormones keep you awake and vigilant so you can find solutions to the real/perceived “threat”.
Chronic/ongoing stress disrupts the balance of neurotransmitters that regulate sleep, making it difficult to achieve restful sleep and intensifying the cycle of anxiety and insomnia.
The Scientific Impact
Dr Mosconi explains that neurological changes in menopause/perimenopause can significantly impact sleep, and lower estrogen levels impact deep sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation feeds into the cycle, leading to increased inflammation, cognitive decline, and in the long term, heightened symptoms.
The Stress Impact
In times of high stress, the brain's primordial survival mechanisms can hijack your ability to sleep. The amygdala, responsible for the fight-or-flight survival response, becomes hyperactive, flooding the body with stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, increasing alertness and vigilance, making it difficult to wind down.
Furthermore, the pre-frontal cortex, which regulates reasoning and decision-making, becomes less effective, amplifying feelings of anxiety and restlessness. According to neuroscientists, this evolutionary adaptation, designed to keep us alert in dangerous situations, can backfire in modern life, leading to chronic sleep disruptions during stressful periods.
Effective Interventions
Stress Reduction: While menopause can be overwhelming, stress and anxiety can certainly be managed! Meditation, deep breathing exercises, and yoga can help manage stress and anxiety, promoting better sleep. Reach out for help if self interventions are not working for you.
Menopause Education: Knowing what to expect and understanding options during menopause/perimenopause is certainly empowering so that you are not blindsided by symptoms, and not rushing around anxiously seeking a diagnosis.
Meal Timings: Eat at least four hours before bedtime to prevent blood sugar spikes and digestion issues that can disrupt sleep, thus ensuring more restful and restorative slumber.
Diet and Nutrition: The Mediterranean diet, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods, supports overall health and enhances sleep quality. Dr Mosconi's research indicates that women following this diet tend to experience menopause later, extending natural estrogen production which benefits heart, bone, and brain health. The diet's emphasis on whole, unprocessed foods, healthy fats, and anti-inflammatory compounds protects the brain from ageing and reduces cognitive decline risks, contributing to better sleep and overall improved brain function.
Movement: Engaging in regular physical activity can help manage weight and reduce stress, both of which are beneficial for better restfulness, and improved sleep.
The Magnesium Advantage: Magnesium can be transformative for menopausal women struggling with sleep. It relaxes muscles, calms the nervous system, and eases sleep difficulties as highlighted in a 2023 review in Biological Trace Element Research. Magnesium deficiency exacerbates sleep disturbances, muscle cramps, and anxiety. Increasing magnesium intake through diet, supplements, or a 20-minute Epsom salts bath can significantly improve sleep quality.
Supplements that Support Sleep: Chamomile tea, with its mild sedative properties, has been a sleep staple for centuries. Lavender, whether in essential oil form or as a pillow spray, is known for its calming effects. Melatonin helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Valerian root acts as a natural sedative. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and improve overall brain health. Integrating prescribed supplements, alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, can significantly improve sleep quality and over-all well-being.
Sleep Hygiene: Much has been said about maintaining a regular sleep schedule, and with good reason. Set a sleep schedule where you go to bed and wake at the same time every day. Create a comfortable sleep environment, ensuring the bedroom is dark, quiet, and the temperature is suitable for you. Avoid stimulants like caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime,
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Dr. Mosconi advocates for the careful use of HRT to manage severe menopausal symptoms. HRT can help stabilise hormone levels, reducing night sweats and hot flashes, thus improving sleep quality. However, it is crucial to tailor HRT to individual needs and to consider potential individual risks and benefits.
The Importance of Lifestyle Changes
Experts agree that lifestyle changes are fundamental in managing menopausal symptoms and improving sleep quality. By adopting a holistic approach that includes diet, exercise, and stress management, women can significantly enhance their quality of life. The research underscores the importance of a balanced approach, integrating medical interventions with lifestyle modifications to ensure better health outcomes. By addressing these issues proactively, women can turn this challenging transition into a period of growth, resilience, and renewal.
For more information on improved sleep and an anxiety free menopause go to drgeraldine.com.
