Saudi hospital blazes a new trail in cancer treatment

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 10:20 PM

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Saudi Arabia has achieved a groundbreaking national milestone by producing clinical-grade CAR-T cells in-house for cancer treatment.

This innovation promises to enhance the timeliness of treatment and minimize delays for patients, aligning with KFSHRC's dedication to advancing healthcare through pioneering therapies and excellence in clinical research. This accomplishment also bolsters national efforts to localize biotechnological industries, positioning Saudi Arabia and KFSHRC as leaders in the medical field.

Current CAR-T cell treatment processes often face significant delays of 21 to 28 days due to reliance on overseas manufacturing, which involves navigating complex logistical challenges such as freezing and shipping to and from manufacturing centers, potentially leading to extended patient waiting times. By shifting to internal production, KFSHRC has streamlined the treatment timeline to just 12 to 14 days, enhancing accessibility and reducing delays in patient care.

Global milestones in CAR-T cell therapy

CAR-T cell therapy represents a revolutionary approach in the fight against cancer. By genetically modifying a patient's own T cells to target and destroy cancer cells, this therapy offers new hope for patients with certain types of aggressive cancers. Its significance lies in its potential to achieve long-term remission through its personalized nature, tailoring treatment to the individual patient's immune system.

This innovative therapy is rapidly gaining traction worldwide, with numerous clinical trials demonstrating its efficacy and safety. In 2023, the CAR-T cell therapy market was valued at $8.44 billion globally, projected to reach approximately $88.52 billion by 2032.

By 2024, the global clinical landscape had seen the approval of over 30 gene therapies, including those involving genetically modified cells. This significant growth reflects the expanding role of CAR-T therapies in cancer treatment. Currently, over 4,000 cell, gene, and RNA therapies are in development, with more than 1,000 ongoing clinical trials focused on CAR-T cells. Over the next decade, it is estimated that more than two million patients could benefit from CAR-T cell therapies globally.

Significant progress has also been made in treating conditions like sickle cell anemia and hemophilia, which are particularly relevant for Saudi Arabia and the region. Leading gene-editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, base editing, prime editing, and RNA-based therapies, are swiftly moving from research to clinical practice, signaling a new era of personalized medicine.

Adoption challenges in Mena

CAR-T treatments, despite their renowned effectiveness, come with a hefty price tag, often reaching USD400,000 per treatment due to intricate manufacturing processes. Complex logistics, cost considerations, and the need for specialized medical infrastructure often hinder the widespread implementation of CAR-T cell therapy. In light of these challenges, the cell and gene therapy market in the MENA region is expected to grow to $211.46 million by 2030.

In Saudi Arabia, efforts are underway to overcome these challenges and align with global growth trends. Saudi Vision 2030’s Health Sector Transformation Program emphasizes medical research and advanced treatments to enhance patient outcomes and position Saudi Arabia as a healthcare leader. This includes the National Biotechnology Strategy, launched in 2024, which focuses on investing in government initiatives and strategic projects to drive the accessibility and implementation of CAR-T cell therapy.

Reducing cost of treatment