RAK Hospital trains hundreds to respond in cardiac emergencies

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 10:20 PM

In an initiative commemorating World Heart Day, RAK Hospital has successfully trained and educated hundreds of community members, empowering them with vital skills and knowledge necessary to act as first responders in cardiac emergencies. With statistics indicating that 9 in 10 people who experience a cardiac arrest outside a hospital die, this initiative underscores the critical importance of immediate CPR, which can double or triple chances of survival.

The Heart Health Awareness event featured a series of enriching activities aimed at enhancing community readiness and reducing emergency response times. Participants engaged in Basic First-Aid Training, which provided essential techniques, including CPR and effective responses to cardiac emergencies. This hands-on training is crucial for anyone wishing to make a difference in life-threatening situations.

Dr. Adil Rizvi, Medical Director and Consultant - Cardiothoracic Surgeon at RAK Hospital delivered an insightful presentation on the importance of maintaining heart health, discussing key risk factors and preventive measures. He emphasized the need for regular exercise, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, along with tips such as maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress effectively, and quitting smoking to significantly lower heart disease risk. He also encouraged participants to monitor their blood pressure and cholesterol levels regularly to stay informed about their heart health.

Nutritionist Ruba El Hourani further contributed to the event by sharing practical tips for heart-healthy diets. She advised attendees to incorporate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into their meals while reducing saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. She emphasized the benefits of healthy fats, such as those found in avocados and nuts, and recommended cooking with herbs and spices instead of salt to enhance flavor without compromising heart health.