Perimenopause: What should I be eating?

From foods rich in phytoestrogen to complex carbs, here's a look at foods that will heal you
When we think of perimenopause, food isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. Hot flashes, mood swings, and sleepless nights? Sure. Quinoa, salmon, and leafy greens? Probably not. Yet what we eat during this transition can affect how we feel physically and emotionally.
Think of your body in perimenopause as an orchestra, where the hormones are playing their own tune. When the oestrogen levels decrease, the overall performance can easily go off-key. Here, food is the conductor that brings harmony.
Hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone affect your reproductive system, bones, brain, heart, and more. As their levels change during perimenopause, symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, and joint pain can creep in. While these changes are natural, certain foods can help your body adjust more smoothly to this new stage of life.
Nutritional factors play an important role in alleviating the symptoms that are associated with perimenopause. For example, hot flashes and mood swings were much better in women consuming more whole foods and plant-based diets, according to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition.
Another more recent study by The North American Menopause Society emphasises that adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D is related to a lowered risk for osteoporosis, a condition that is common after menopause.
So, what should be on your plate? Here are some foods that can help you feel your best:
Gayu Lewis
Being mindful of what you eat can make all the difference: Caffeine and alcohol can trigger hot flashes and sleep disturbances; hence, they should be limited. Processed sugars may cause a spike and crash in blood sugar. High-sodium foods may result in heightened risks of hypertension.
A rule of thumb? Think colour. A colourful plate often means you’re getting a variety of nutrients. And then, of course, there’s the emotional role food plays. Comfort foods are named as such for a reason. Try making healthier versions of your favourite foods. Love pasta? Swap in whole-grain or lentil-based noodles.
One of the most accessible and easy ways of taking care of oneself is through eating. It’s not only about giving your body fuel but also about giving it what it needs to thrive.
Gayu Lewis is a Menopause Wellness Advocate and Holistic Coach.
