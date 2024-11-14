NMC Healthcare offers free health checks on World Diabetes Day

The free health checks are part of NMC's commitment to raising awareness about diabetes and the steps that can be taken to help prevent it

To mark World Diabetes Day, NMC Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare networks in the UAE, is offering free health checks on November 14, at select malls and community shopping centres across the UAE.

The free health checks do not require prior appointments and are part of NMC's commitment to raising awareness about diabetes and the steps that can be taken to help prevent it. UAE residents can visit NMC kiosks to receive a basic health screening, which includes tests for blood cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure, and BMI measurement, which are important measures in the early detection and prevention of diabetes.

Dr Zaka ullah Khan, chief clinical officer of NMC Healthcare stated, "Diabetes can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. The detection of prediabetes and diabetes allows for early medical intervention and lifestyle modifications which help to reduce the risk of serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage, and eye problems. World Diabetes Day is a reminder to be proactive with our health and prioritise regular health check-ups to ensure a healthier future."

Free health screenings are available at the following locations on November 14: