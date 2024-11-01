Fri, Nov 01, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 29, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

NMC Healthcare offers 50% discount on prostate screening and ultrasound throughout November

The recent initiative emphasises early detection and proactive prostate health management

Published: Fri 1 Nov 2024, 10:37 AM

In recognition of Men’s Health Awareness Month, or 'Movember', NMC Healthcare is offering a 50 per cent discount on Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening and ultrasound services for men aged 40 and above, throughout the month of November. Through this initiative, NMC aims to raise awareness about prostate cancer and empower men to take control of their health through early detection and prevention.

From November 1-30, men aged 40 and above can receive:

  • 50% discount on PSA screening and ultrasound which can indicate potential prostate issues.
  • Complimentary consultation with an NMC physician: to review the results, discuss next steps, and address any concerns.

"We are proud to support Movember and contribute to the global effort to raise awareness about men’s health issues," said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, chief clinical officer of NMC Healthcare. "Early detection of prostate cancer is essential for improving outcomes. We encourage men over 40 to take advantage of this opportunity and prioritise their health."

To take advantage of this offer, appointments may be booked at www.nmc.ae or by calling any of the following NMC hospitals:

Abu Dhabi
NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi – 800 662
NMC Royal Women’s Hospital – 800 7676
NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City - 800 1122
NMC Royal Hospital, MBZ City – 02 554 5555

Al Ain
NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain - 800 7030

Dubai
NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda – 800 6624
NMC Royal Hospital, DIP – 800 313

Sharjah
NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah - 06 561 9999
NMC Medical Centre, Maysloon - 06 501 4777
NMC Royal Medical Centre, Samnan - 06 506 1666
NMC Medical Centre, Shahba - 06 538 8966
NMC Medical Centre, Sharqan - 06 566 7996
NMC Medical Centre, Al Nahda - 06 530 5252
NMC Medical Centre Buhairah - 06 575 8000
NMC Medical Centre, Rolla- 06 518 2444
NMC Medical Centre, Al Majaz- 06 556 6689

Ajman
NMC Medical Centre Ajman - 06 7147666

Ras Al Khaimah
NMC Royal Medical Centre, RAK - 07 233 2832