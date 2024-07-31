Mounjaro safety, side effects: 3 things to know about this new weight loss drug

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:08 PM

Mounjaro injection, also known as Tirzepatide, is an FDA-approved prescription medication that has been making waves in the medical community for its effectiveness in managing Type 2 diabetes. This injectable drug is specifically designed to improve blood sugar (glucose) levels through weight loss, in combination with exercise and diet.

This medication, as told by several doctors, is freely available in the UAE upon prescription.

Dr Ayman Alessawy

Dr Ayman Alessawy, Specialist Internal Medicine at Burjeel Medical Centre, said, "It is relatively easy to obtain with a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider. It’s important to consult with your doctor to determine if Mounjaro is the right medication for your condition, as they will guide you on how to properly use it and monitor your progress."

Who should really use it and why?

Mounjaro is primarily prescribed for individuals with Type 2 diabetes to help manage blood sugar levels. "It is typically recommended for patients who have not achieved adequate glycemic control with diet and exercise alone or with other medications," Ayman added. "Mounjaro works by mimicking the action of incretin hormones, which help regulate blood sugar levels, improve insulin secretion, and reduce appetite. This makes it a valuable option for patients needing better blood sugar management and potential weight loss benefits."

Dr Yasmeen Ajaz, Consultant Endocrinology at Medcare Hospital Al Safa and Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, says, "Mounjaro is used basically as of now for two indications.

Dr Yasmeen Ajaz

"One is Type 2 diabetes who failed to reach an Hba1c goal and can be used after metformin or in combination with other medications. Mainly those patients who have Type 2 diabetes and are overweight can use this medicine. It is also indicated in management of obesity for those who have BMI over than 27 kilogram meter square with at least two risk factors and it is also indicated for people with BMI over 30 kilogram meter square."

Here, we highlight three key facts about Mounjaro that make it a noteworthy option for those battling Type 2 diabetes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

1. Dual mechanism: Weight loss and blood sugar control

Mounjaro works by tackling two critical aspects of Type 2 diabetes management: weight loss and blood sugar control. The medication helps the body release insulin when blood sugar levels are high, removes excess glucose from the bloodstream, and prevents the liver from producing too much glucose. Additionally, it reduces appetite and slows down the rate at which food leaves the stomach, contributing to weight loss. This dual mechanism makes Mounjaro particularly effective in managing the condition, as excess body weight is a significant risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.

2. Easy-to-use injection pen

The Mounjaro injection is designed for ease of use, which can significantly enhance patient compliance and outcomes. It comes in a single-dose pen that requires no mixing, making the injection process straightforward and accessible. Patients or caregivers can administer the injection in the stomach, thighs, or the back of the upper arms. The process involves simply pulling off the base cap, placing the base flat on the skin, unlocking and pressing the button, and holding it for up to 10 seconds. The pen is designed to click twice, indicating the start and completion of the injection, ensuring that the full dose is delivered accurately.

"Previously they used to have disposable pens where every box contained four pens which were used weekly," said Dr Yasmeen. "Now they have introduced a single pen which contains four doses and can be used for one whole month which has solved the problem of availability."

3. Effective in reducing complications of Type 2 diabetes

Managing Type 2 diabetes effectively is crucial to preventing complications that can affect the nervous, immune, and circulatory systems. By helping patients achieve and maintain better blood sugar levels, Mounjaro can reduce the risk of cardiometabolic problems, which are common in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. Clinical reviews have shown that losing at least 5 per cent of total body weight can significantly improve blood sugar control, and Mounjaro facilitates this weight loss. Thus, the medication not only enhances overall health but also plays a vital role in managing and mitigating the long-term risks associated with Type 2 diabetes.

But is it safe?

Mounjaro injection should only be used by those battling excessive obesity. Once prescribed, it is easy to use and effective in reducing the complications associated with diabetes. However, Mounjaro comes with a set of common side effects. Here are some of them, as listed by King's College Hospital London, Dubai:

Diarrhoea

Nausea

Diminished appetite

Indigestion

Constipation

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

As per a report on the hospital's website, there is no known cure for Type 2 Diabetes, making it a lifelong disease. But with certain drugs, and key lifestyle changes, the condition can be managed. Consult your Endocrinologist/Diabetologist and discuss what's next for you in your journey to tackle Type 2 Diabetes and achieve your target blood sugar levels.