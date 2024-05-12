Looking for a personal trainer? Dubai-based transformation coach and mindset mentor has a few tips

Photo by Muhammad Sajjad/KT

In today's fast-paced world, prioritising one's health and fitness can often take a backseat amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life. Enter Yasir Khan, a transformation coach and mindset mentor, sheds light on the importance of personal training, both online and in-person, as well as shares invaluable fitness tips for maintaining an active lifestyle in a chat with City Times. Additionally, Yasir who runs the popular gym TYB in Dubai, introduces his Kaizen program, a comprehensive lifestyle overhaul aimed at building not just physical strength but also mental resilience.

The Significance of Personal Training

Personal training plays a critical role in today's hectic lifestyle. With demanding careers and busy schedules, many individuals find it challenging to prioritise their health and fitness. Personal trainers provide the accountability, motivation, and guidance necessary to stay on track and achieve one's fitness goals.

Moreover, Yasir stresses the importance of choosing the right trainer—one who not only possesses expertise but also exudes positivity and serves as a source of inspiration. "It's very important for the trainer to have the right vibe," he says. "Majority of the time, people hire trainers thinking about the cost. But they don't realise the value they get in return is not just in that one hour, but also the kind of energy that person carries, what kind of a life this person has lived, the experience they have and how positive they are. If you want to transform your life, you have to attract the person who can inspire, motivate, and make you achieve the goal you have in your mind. Otherwise, there are so many trainers out there and so many of their clients stay the same."

Yasir Khan is a transformation coach and mindset mentor

Online Training vs. In-Person Training

While in-person training offers the advantage of direct supervision and immediate feedback, online training, provides flexibility and accessibility to clients worldwide.

Yasir shares the example of his Kaizen program which has clients from the US, the UK, India, and other countries. "I you ask me, do they get 100 per cent results, I would say no. But even if they get 80 percent results from Kaizen, they will not get such results from the trainers because that's my premium, the most advanced program," he said. "It is because of the whole discipline I teach in that, and I myself follow and lead my clients in that program."

The signature Kaizen program is a holistic approach to fitness and mindset transformation. Rooted in Yasir's own 22-year journey of self-improvement, Kaizen encompasses daily routines, structured workouts, nutritional guidance, and mindset workshops. More than just a fitness regimen, the program fosters a supportive community and cultivates mental resilience, empowering individuals to overcome challenges and achieve lasting results.

Any online form of training, however, is not as beneficial as in-person, one-on-one training, Yasir says, "but if you don't have the option where you can get the best programs and the person to work with, then it's better to look for something online though you need to evaluate, right? You need to see where the results are. The things you learn first when you take up the goal to transform your life are resilience and perseverance, because transformation is not easy."

The fitness expert also highlights the importance of discernment when selecting online programs, urging everyone to look beyond flashy results and delve into the trainer's background and philosophy.

Yasir Khan is the man behind Dubai's popular transformation centre TYB

What is the best time to work out?

Yasir shares his personal preference for morning workouts, citing enhanced focus and productivity as key benefits. While he acknowledges the muscle-building advantages of afternoon training, he emphasises consistency and dedication over the timing of workouts.

Whether fasted or fed, morning or evening, Yasir underscores the importance of commitment and perseverance in achieving fitness goals. "Whenever you train, just stay consistent," he said. "That's the most important thing. Follow that and you will get 100 per cent results."

Fitness Tips for Summer

As the summer season approaches, Yasir shares valuable tips for maintaining an active lifestyle despite the sweltering heat. He stresses the significance of adequate hydration, recommending coconut water and electrolytes to replenish lost fluids. Additionally, Yasir advises incorporating morning workouts, prioritising sleep, and consuming plenty of green vegetables to sustain energy levels and promote overall well-being.

