Ignoring a woman’s mental and menopausal health impacts the whole family

Dynamic neurologist and best selling author, Dr Sweta Adatia explains how we can ‘romance’ our brains to push it beyond its comfort zone and get the best possible results
Imagine a world where a natural, biological transition experienced by half the population is shrouded in silence, perpetuating unnecessary suffering. Now stop imagining. This is the reality for countless women navigating menopause and perimenopause today.
In a world where advances toward gender equality have gained significant momentum, one glaring issue remains persistently overlooked: the cultural tendency to place women’s needs last. This oversight is particularly stark when it comes to mental health and menopause, two areas where the repercussions of neglect are profound and far-reaching.
Women are often taught to prioritise others over themselves, a societal norm ingrained from youth. While self-sacrifice in the name of love is a noble trait, it’s crucial to differentiate between acts of love and societal expectations that demand constant self-sacrifice. The latter ethos can lead to neglect of women's own health needs.
Women's significance as the backbone of society lies in their multifaceted contributions, deeply intertwined with their crucial roles as caregivers, workers, and agents of change. Maternal health is vital; research highlights that a mother's happiness is the single most important factor for a child's health and well-being. A mother's physical and mental health greatly affects her ability to care for her children, thus influencing their development. Stress during pregnancy can impact the baby's growth and have long-term health effects. A mother's emotional strength helps protect children from negative experiences, creating a nurturing environment for their optimal growth. Recognising and valuing women's various skills and roles is key to building a strong, successful society.
Research indicates that women are more likely than men to experience anxiety and depression, particularly during transitional life stages like menopause and perimenopause. A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research found that the hormonal fluctuations during menopause can significantly exacerbate mood disorders. Yet, despite this clear link, mental health resources for women remain inadequate.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that gender disparities in mental health are exacerbated by societal expectations and roles. Women often face the double burden of managing professional responsibilities and care-giving duties, leaving little to no room for self-care. Over time, this chronic self-neglect can lead to severe mental health issues, which are further compounded by the stigma surrounding menopause.
Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years and can be preceded by more than ten years of perimenopause, which can be besieged with multiple debilitating symptoms. Yet, despite its universality, menopause is often treated as a taboo subject in Western cultures. A 2020 survey by the British Menopause Society revealed that 45 percent of women felt their menopause symptoms were not taken seriously by their employers. This lack of understanding and support compounds the mental health burden, leading to significant physical and emotional distress.
Symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings can severely impact a woman’s quality of life. When symptoms are dismissed or minimised, women may feel isolated and undervalued. This has a roll-on effect on men and families too.
The workplace is a critical arena where the cultural de-prioritisation of women's health becomes starkly apparent. A study by the Harvard Business Review found that menopausal women often experience reduced productivity and increased absenteeism due to unmanaged symptoms. Despite this, workplace policies rarely address menopause, further entrenching the silence and stigma.
Moreover, the lack of support for menopausal and perimenopausal women can lead to significant professional setbacks. Women in their 40s and 50s, often at the peak of their careers, may find themselves sidelined or forced to reduce their work hours. This not only affects their professional growth but also contributes to the broader gender gap in leadership roles.
Addressing this issue requires a multi-faceted approach that involves education and awareness to drive cultural, institutional, and individual changes.
•Cultural Shift: It is time to foster a cultural shift that normalises discussions around menopause and mental health to help break the stigma and encourage women to recognise the need for help and to seek the help they need.
•Workplace Policies: Employers need to actively implement policies that support women going through menopause or perimenopause. This includes compassion, empathy, access to health resources, and training for managers to understand and address menopause-related issues.
•Healthcare Access: Improved access to healthcare services that address menopausal and mental health symptoms is essential. Healthcare providers should be trained to recognise and treat menopause-related health issues comprehensively.
•Individual Empowerment: Women should be encouraged and empowered to prioritise their own health. This involves advocating for themselves in both personal and professional settings, seeking out supportive healthcare providers, and utilising available resources.
Women do not have to put themselves first on their list of priorities, but they do need to ensure that they actually appear on their list of priorities. The cultural norm of ignoring/placing women’s needs last has dire consequences for their mental and menopausal health. By acknowledging and addressing these issues, we can create a more equitable society where women’s health is prioritised. This shift will not only benefit women but also dynamically strengthen the fabric of our communities and workplaces, fostering a healthier, more productive society for all.
It’s time to bring these silent struggles into the light. Let’s champion the change that ensures every woman is heard and prioritised. Together, we can dismantle the taboos and build a future where women’s needs are recognised, understood, and met.
For more insights, visit drgeraldine.com.
ALSO READ:
Dynamic neurologist and best selling author, Dr Sweta Adatia explains how we can ‘romance’ our brains to push it beyond its comfort zone and get the best possible results
Big Balloon embarks on journey of inclusivity
Indulge in coffee and cuisine at these authentic spots around town
Hussain and Jaber Darwish, along with their cousin Ismail Ahli, are determined to forge a lasting legacy through their enterprise, Foxrito Studios
European universities offer some of the most apparent advantages
Arunas Gelazninkas and his wife Emilija Gelazninkas became successful bike-racing coaches with no examples to follow when they started out in the business
Her platform enables expecting mothers to be in a positive frame of mind when they set out to give birth
The British executive, 45, has done a lot of self-study about business development along the way and turned her agency into one of the leading names in the market