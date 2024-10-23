High food delivery culture, inactive lifestyle: Why obesity rates in UAE, GCC are over 60%

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A family medicine consultant said that more than 60% of children visiting his clinic are suffering from obesity due to the increase in food ordering, in addition to lack of physical activity, emphasising the urgent need to address the rising trend of unhealthy eating habits among children.

Dr. Ahmad Mohammed Abdul Malik, a family medicine consultant from Kuwait told Khaleej Times: "In Kuwait, as in the Gulf and the UAE, more than 60% are affected, and this percentage continues to rise, which is a concerning indicator."

In his session at the 10th Health Conference in Sharjah, Dr. Ahmad criticised the modern trend of frequently ordering food, noting that while previous generations dined out once a week, today’s children often order food six to seven times a day.

“This is a disservice to the younger generation,” he warned, citing alarming rates of obesity among children visiting clinics, with many complaining of neck and back pain.

Addressing the gap between generations, he called on parents to take an active role in their children’s eating habits. “Mothers should implement systems at home to limit take-out orders. When food is ordered, parents should choose healthier options and encourage home-cooked meals,” he advised.

Dr. Ahmad Mohammed Abdul Malik. Photo: Supplied

Dr. Ahmad also highlighted the importance of introducing healthy behaviours early in childhood. “The earlier we instil healthy eating habits, the easier it becomes for children to adopt them,” he stated.

He shared a personal anecdote about a young girl who, from a tender age, was accustomed to eating dark chocolate. “She prefers chocolate with seventy percent cocoa and often asks about fruits like bananas and strawberries. This demonstrates that children can develop a preference for healthier options if guided correctly.”

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of incorporating physical activity into family routines. He suggested making exercise a shared family activity that can foster healthier lifestyles. He also recommended designating specific days for ordering takeout, which can help balance convenience with healthier choices. Families are urged to prioritise nutrition and make conscious efforts to combat the growing health challenges facing today's youth and children.