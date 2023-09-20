Health influencer dies mysteriously after losing 100lbs in just over a year: Report

Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 5:36 PM

A Brazilian health influencer, Adriana Thyssen, died due to unknown causes at 49. She was found dead in her apartment in the capital city of Brasilia on Sunday, according to media reports.

Thyssen's death was announced on September 18 in a post on the Instagram page of her clothing brand, Drika Store. "It is with deep sadness and regret that we, the Drika Blog and Drika Store team and family, announce the death of our dear Drika," the message read. The post did not mention the cause of the influencer's death.

Thyssen, who hailed from Uberlandia in Minas Gerais, Brazil, lost 100lbs body weight in just over a year and inspired others through her social media posts. Local media reported that she struggled with her weight since childhood, due to which she also faced drug addiction and depression.

The influencer weighed over 220 pounds when she was 39. But she started leading a healthier lifestyle, bringing her weight down by about 80 pounds in just eight months and then losing another 20 pounds in the next seven months, according to the New York Post.

In one of her social media posts, Thyssen detailed her weight loss journey and wrote, "'I started the fight on 02/18/13, I weighed 107 kg (236 lbs), I wasn't pregnant, and I didn't have bariatric surgery. I was unemployed, and with my husband, I was in debt at the bank," reported Daily Mail.

Thyssen added that she tried different diets and was "chronically addicted to amphetamines for 18 years".

In one of her final social media posts, Thyssen wrote, "I have a good sense of humour, I make fun of the worst moments in my life. I am very open and frank. My sincerity, with everything that happened, made people follow me as if my life on social media was a reality show," reported the New York Post.

