Haj 2024: UAE authority revises vaccination rules for pilgrims

The UAE Health Ministry has revised the vaccination rules for Haj pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia. Authorities now urged travellers to receive flu vaccines and all mandatory vaccinations at least 15 days prior to departure, extending the previous deadline from 10 days.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has called on all pilgrims to get the required basic doses minimum 15 days before travel to ensure the vaccine's effectiveness and provide sufficient immunity for prevention.
The health ministry has also urged pilgrims to ensure their jabs are registered on the international vaccination card by accredited health centres and to follow all instructions and precautions before and during travel.
It is mandatory to take all required doses of vaccination, especially influenza, and to follow all instructions and precautions before UAE pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Haj rituals.
MoHAP had previously confirmed that from March 26, pilgrims to Saudi Arabia would require to present influenza vaccination cards.
Authorities strongly recommended travellers to visit health centres well in advance of departure, particularly for those with chronic illnesses. Vaccinations are readily available at both government health centres and private hospitals for the prevention and controlling of infectious and communicable diseases.
