For posture correction, try Physioveda Medical Center's new programme

The tailored programme not only corrects postural misalignments but also helps individuals develop healthy habits
If you lead a sedentary lifestyle, you could benefit from Dubai-based Physioveda Medical Center's ‘Posture Correction Treatment’ programme.
Designed to address the growing concerns of postural imbalances in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven lifestyle, this specialised treatment is aimed at improving health, reducing pain, and enhancing overall quality of life.
Spending long hours at desks, excessive use of mobile devices or a sedentary lifestyle and poor posture can lead to chronic discomfort and even long-term health complications, such as musculoskeletal problems: neck pain, back pain, and headaches.
Amit Saraswat, Founder and CEO at Physioveda Medical Center, commented on the growing need for such treatments: "With the rise in musculoskeletal issues linked to poor posture, it’s vital to offer a tailored treatment programme that not only corrects postural misalignments but also helps individuals develop healthy habits for the future. Our new posture correction programme is scientifically designed to bring long-term relief and improve overall body mechanics."
ALSO READ:
Khaleej Times keeps its ear to the ground to bring all relevant entertainment and lifestyle trends and break them down for you. We document UAE's social and cultural milestones through our in-depth arts and lifestyle coverage. From the region's top personalities to hottest trends, we've got you covered.ctdesk@khaleejtimes.com