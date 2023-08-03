Dubai: Win Dh240,000 worth of prizes with new health campaign

The aim of Health and Happiness campaign is to develop awareness about the importance of adopting healthy patterns to prevent lifestyle diseases

By WAM Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 7:30 PM

The Dubai Health Authority announced that community members can now register in the "Health and Happiness" competition, which the DHA launched recently.

The aim of this competition is to promote and develop community awareness about the importance of adopting healthy patterns to prevent various lifestyle diseases and to encourage exercise, with an ultimate goal of creating a healthier and happier society.

This competition is open for individuals aged 18 years and above and is part of the Dubai Health Authority's efforts and initiatives to improve the health and quality of life of community members by motivating them to follow a healthier and more active lifestyle.

The competition begins in August and will run until the end of December 2023. The authority has allocated cash and in-kind prizes totaling Dh240,000, which will be equally awarded to 30 male and female winners.

Dr Hend Al Awadhi, head of Health Promotion and Education Section at DHA's Public Health & Protection Department, said that the competition reflects the authority's commitment to protecting public health of the population by promoting healthy lifestyle among all members of society.

She mentioned that the competition, is implemented by the Dubai Health Authority in collaboration with the STEPPI platform and Aster Clinics. It includes various competitions and fitness challenges.

Participants should be 18 years and above, they should not suffer from any health conditions that are contraindications to moderate exercise.

She urged community members who wish to participate in the competition to download the STEPPI application from the App Store, Play Store or Huawei App Gallery and create an account.