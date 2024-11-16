Dubai: Teenager with rare, hazelnut-sized dental tumour now 'pain-free' after successful surgery

A rare dental tumour, roughly the size of a hazelnut, was recently removed from a 14-year-old Arab teenager, giving him plenty of reasons to smile again.

Salem Salah’s ordeal began four years ago when he noticed persistent swelling and discomfort in his lower jaw. Over time, the swelling worsened, leading his family to seek specialised medical care.

The tumour, identified as an ameloblastic fibroma, measured 21x21x25 millimetres, which is roughly the size of a hazelnut. "This rare tumour, which originates from the teeth and surrounding structures, commonly affects young people and is often associated with unerupted teeth,” said Prof Farzin Sarkarat, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Medcare Dentofaces.

“If left untreated, the tumour can grow, potentially damaging the surrounding bone and nerves. In Salem's case, it could have led to severe complications such as facial deformity or loss of sensation in the lower jaw, requiring more invasive surgery for proper treatment,” added Prof Sarkarat, who led the three-hour surgical procedure at Medcare Hospital in Al Safa.

Prof Farzin Sarkarat

During the initial evaluation, significant swelling in Salem's lower jaw was found, displacing his right third molar. "The tumour was dangerously close to the inferior alveolar nerve, which controls sensation in the lower teeth, chin, and lip. This increased the risk of nerve damage, making the surgery particularly challenging," explained Prof Sarkarat.

Surgeons successfully removed the tumour and the impacted wisdom tooth while carefully preserving and repositioning the nerve. To ensure stability and functionality, a bone plate was inserted to reconstruct Salem's jaw.

Salem Salah's tumour scan image. Photo: Supplied