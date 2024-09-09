Dubai residents can get seasonal flu vaccines for as low as Dh50

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:02 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:03 PM

Residents in Dubai and the Northern Emirates can take the influenza vaccine for as low as Dh50. The efficacy of the flu vaccine typically lasts for around six to seven months. This was announced at the UAE's annual national influenza campaign that officially launched on Monday, September 9.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event organised by Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Dr Shamsa Majid Lootah, Director of Public Health Department, Emirates Health Services (EHS) told Khaleej Times, “EHS will provide services free of charge for the high risk groups. This group includes pregnant women from 6 months to 5 years old, people with chronic diseases and People of Determination.”

She added, "The prices at our facilities are quite reasonable, only Dh50 without any extra charges for residents. For nationals, it's free of charge. The vaccine is very safe and has been administered for more than 60 years. This will protect not only the child but also the entire family. So, I urge everyone to take it"

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This seasonal initiative encourages residents to get vaccinated against influenza, equips healthcare professionals with the latest global prevention strategies, and expands vaccine coverage for key groups.

The campaign targets all population segments, including citizens, residents, employees in both government and private sectors, and healthcare workers, with special emphasis on those at higher risk of severe flu complications, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic health conditions.