Dubai to get new management and AI college in healthcare, hiring to begin next year

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 11:53 AM

A new management and AI college in healthcare is set to open in Dubai within a year and will start hiring for its new facility six months prior to its opening.

While speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of Thumbay Group, said Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare will have a capacity of nearly 300 students.

“We are progressive, and We like to keep growing. We also successfully overcame difficulties during the Covid-19 time, and now we are in a stage of growing. We plan to expand into healthcare, education, and other businesses. We will launch the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare – the first of its kind in the UAE. We plan to open in Dubai first and then explore Saudi Arabia, London, and Singapore in the near future. We are working hard to make it happen,” Moideen said during an industry partners meet organised by Gulf Medical University (GMU).

"The college will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to students. It's a small college; financially, it's not difficult for us to do. This is a new niche segment as there is no college in AI-college in healthcare. We will have the advantage of being the first," he said.

Dr Thumbay Moideen

Ajman-based Thumbay Group is one of the country's largest healthcare and education service providers, with more than 3,000 employees.

Moideen added that the group will start recruiting by January 2025 and hire 100 specialised professionals and administrative staff.

“With 6 colleges, 4 institutes, and 3 centres, offering 39 accredited programmes to students from 102 nations worldwide, our strength lies in our academic health system encompassing 7 hospitals, 5 clinics, 46 pharmacies, and 5 labs,” said Moideen.

He elaborated that Gulf Medical University also plans branches in other countries across the Middle East.

Additionally, the founder also revealed that GMU will introduce new courses in the 2025-2026 academic year, bringing the total number of accredited programs to 45, with the ambitious goal of doubling its capacity over the next three years.