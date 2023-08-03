Dubai: Leading forum on digital health to return for 3rd edition on August 31

The forum's agenda will cover a diverse range of topics including telemedicine and remote healthcare, healthcare megatrends, data analytics and AI in healthcare, cybersecurity and privacy in digital health, among others

Digital health is transforming the healthcare landscape in the Middle East, and the much-awaited third edition of the Middle East Digital Health Forum is set to delve into the region's potential in this digital revolution. Scheduled to be held in Dubai on August 31, the forum promises to explore the vast opportunities and challenges presented by digital health in the region.

The forum's agenda will cover a diverse range of topics including the digital health landscape of the UAE, telemedicine and remote healthcare, healthcare megatrends until 2030, data analytics and AI in healthcare, cybersecurity and privacy in digital health, building a digitally advanced healthcare ecosystem, patient-centric Care and digital transformation, PPPs in healthcare, role of digital health to achieve a connected patient experience, disruptive startups in the digital health space, and shaping the Future of Digital Health: Collaborations, Policies, and Regulations.

Participants can expect engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and the chance to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers. The forum aims to establish strategic partnerships, forge valuable collaborations, and facilitate knowledge exchange to shape the future of healthcare in the Middle East and beyond.

"We are thrilled to announce the 3rd edition of the Middle East Digital Health Forum, where we will bring together visionaries, experts, and stakeholders from the digital health industry," said Nilesh Devadia, Director - Business Development, Khaleej Times. "This forum serves as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, as we explore the immense potential of digital health in transforming the healthcare landscape. Join us as we shape the future of healthcare in the Middle East and beyond," he added.

In recent years, the Middle East has emerged as a frontrunner in healthcare investment and advancement, with GCC region boasting per capita healthcare spending surpassing the global average at an impressive $1,225. Demonstrating its commitment to the sector, the UAE allocated 4.28% of its GDP to healthcare in 2019, according to the latest World Bank data, expecting significant growth in private sector participation in healthcare delivery.

The numbers speak volumes as the Middle East digital health market is projected to reach a staggering value of $7.9 billion by 2026, fuelled by increased healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and government initiatives promoting healthcare digitisation.

Telemedicine has witnessed a remarkable surge in adoption, with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic driving an estimated 100 per cent increase in telehealth consultations. Additionally, mobile health applications have become an integral part of healthcare, with 40 per cent of adults in the region utilising health and fitness apps to manage their well-being.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are spearheading a revolution in healthcare practices, empowering improved diagnostics, personalised treatment plans, and enhanced patient care. The Middle East is experiencing a substantial increase in AI adoption, with an expected annual growth rate of 34 per cent in the coming years.

The upcoming Middle East Digital Health Forum aims to accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare in the region. Industry visionaries, experts, and stakeholders will gather to discuss and navigate the opportunities and challenges within the digital health landscape.

