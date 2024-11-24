Dubai: How to protect your online health records from cyber threats

As the dependency on digital healthcare solutions grows, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has introduced essential guidelines to protect public health information. This move comes as an increasing number of Dubai residents adopt digital services, ranging from mobile health apps to online medical records.

These guidelines are important to bolster patient confidentiality and data protection in an increasingly digital healthcare landscape. Below are the top tips to keep your health data safe:

Limit app data sharing:

To enhance privacy and security, residents should restrict the amount of personal and health data shared with digital health apps. It's important to review app permissions regularly and ensure that only necessary information is shared. Disabling unnecessary data access can help minimize exposure to potential security risks.

Stay informed:

Keep up to date on the best practices for safeguarding your health data. Follow trusted sources for advice on securing digital health records, such as enabling two-factor authentication, using strong passwords, and being cautious about suspicious emails or links. Staying proactive helps protect your sensitive health information from emerging cyber threats.

Avoid public Wi-Fi:

When accessing digital health services or managing sensitive health information, avoid using public Wi-Fi networks. These networks are often less secure and can expose your data to cyber threats. Instead, use a private, password-protected connection or a virtual private network (VPN) to ensure your health data remains secure while online.

Sharing info:

Only share your health information with trusted sources. Always verify who you're sharing it with.

Monitor your accounts or apps:

Regularly check your health-related accounts and apps for any unusual activity or unauthorised access. Set up notifications for any changes to your account or personal information, and immediately report any suspicious activity. Keeping a close eye on your digital health tools helps detect potential security breaches early and ensures your data stays protected.

Beware of phishing scams:

Don't be dragged in by emails or messages claiming to be from health organisations. Always verify the sender before sharing any details.

Preventive measures: